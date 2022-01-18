Connect with us

DP William Ruto campaigns in Kawangware on January 18, 2022.

Ruto to the youth: To vote in August, you must register with IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to the youth to take advantage of the ongoing mass voter registration to register and reject leaders known to use youth to cause violence.
The Deputy President said violence is in the DNA of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party citing acts of violence at Jacaranda grounds, Kondele and Busia as some of their handy work in the recent past.
Dr Ruto asked youth to rally behind leaders offering solutions to the various challenges they face and vote out those who only use them to cause violence.
He said: “Violence must be removed from the equation of the elections of the Republic of Kenya.”
But Opposition chief Raila Odinga has dismissed the claims, saying, “I do not sponsor violence, ODM does not engage in vioence.”
Dr Ruto said the country’s development agenda will be set by those who will win the August polls.
“Register and vote for the right people, the right policies and the right Government. You are the ones to decide. But you cannot decide without a voter’s card.”
Speaking on Tuesday in Lang’ata and Kibra during a development tour of the Constituencies, Dr Ruto said the answer to youth unemployment is hinged on the outcome of the next elections.
He was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir (Langata), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Kimani Ichumgwa (Kikuyu), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Benjamin Githiru (Embakasi Central), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Simon Mbugua (EALA), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Gubernatorial aspirants Margaret Wanjiru (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and a host of UDA party aspirants.
At the same time, Dr Ruto urged his competitors to stop using violence to advance their political goals.
The Deputy President said they were better off selling their agenda to Kenyans.
Dr Ruto said no amount of threats, blackmail and intimidation will derail the Hustler Movement’s resolve to address economic challenges in the country.
He said: “To our competitors who have been preoccupied with selling fear to us; you have done it for four years and have not succeeded. You are not about to succeed.”
Dr Ruto asked his competitors to focus on creating jobs and opportunities for the youth instead of using them to cause conflicts.
His sentiments were echoed by the MPs who asked youth to register as voters and elect a government that will unite Kenyans and create jobs and opportunities for them.
Mr Kiarie appealed to the youth to shun violence and register as voters saying the Hustler Movement was counting on them.
He said: “This coming election will not be decided through violence, it will be decided by voters. I, therefore, urge youth to register as voters and support Hustler’s agenda.”
Mr Gathiru cautioned politicians against using the youth to cause violence, saying their days were numbered.
He said: “To the politicians using youth to cause violence, shame on you.
Mr Theuri asked youth to be proactive as the country prepares to hold elections that will decide the direction the country will take.
Mr Korir said politicians allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have committed to conducting their campaigns peacefully devoid of violence, ethic profiling and incitement.
Mr Ichungwa asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to instruct his coalition partner, Mr Raila Odinga to stop turning Kenyans against each other on account of their tribes.
He said: “You must stop your handshake partner from inciting Kenyans, propagating tribalism and using youth to stone their opponents.”
Mr Ichungwa and Mr Rigathi asked those in charge of the country’s security to stop misusing the police to manage the country’s politics.
“You will be held accountable for your actions, those using you now will not be there to defend you,” said Mr Rigathi.
Mr Waititu said Governors have been coerced into supporting Mr Odinga.
He said: “Most Governors in Mr Odinga camp support us, however, they cannot join us because they have been blackmailed with corruption cases.”

