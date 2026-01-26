The man quietly taking on Kalonzo in Ukambani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — A new political force is beginning to test the long-standing order in Ukambani, as the National Liberal Party (NLP) led by Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli steadily builds a grassroots presence in a region that has, for decades, been firmly associated with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

While Kalonzo remains the most recognisable political figure in Lower Eastern, recent months have seen increased activity by Muli’s party in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties, with NLP now frequently mentioned alongside Wiper in local political mobilisation — a shift that some analysts say reflects growing voter appetite for alternatives.

Party officials claim NLP has signed up more than 200,000 members across Ukambani, including about 130,000 in Kitui alone, though independent verification of the figures remains difficult.

Some estimates place the number higher, but political observers caution that registration statistics do not always translate directly into votes.

Even so, the party’s youthful branding and focus on ward-level structures have helped it gain visibility, particularly among younger voters and local opinion leaders.

Muli’s political profile is further strengthened by his position within the Anzauni clan, one of the largest in Ukambani.

He was installed as the clan’s patron in February 2024 by the Akamba Clan Governing Council of Elders, a role that gives him cultural influence alongside his political platform.

Supporters argue that the combination of party structures and clan networks could translate into a sizeable voting bloc, potentially placing Muli in a stronger position during coalition negotiations.

Critics, however, note that clan backing does not always move as a single political unit, and that Ukambani’s voting patterns have historically been shaped more by party and personality than by clan structures alone.

At the national level, NLP is currently aligned with the Azimio la Umoja coalition, giving Muli a foothold in broader opposition politics and a platform from which to negotiate future alliances.

The developments come as questions quietly emerge about the future shape of Ukambani politics.

For years, Kalonzo has been the region’s undisputed kingpin, using Wiper’s dominance to maintain relevance in national power-sharing talks. Whether that grip is loosening remains an open question.

Some analysts believe that even if NLP does not dislodge Wiper, its rise could still alter the region’s internal balance of power, forcing renegotiations over who speaks for Ukambani at the national level.

In that scenario, Muli could position himself as either a coalition power broker or a contender for a senior national role, such as a running mate or cabinet appointment.

For now, Kalonzo remains a formidable political force with deep networks and experience. But the emergence of Augustus Muli introduces a new layer of competition that reflects a broader generational and political transition in the region.

As the 2027 elections draw closer, the contest between Wiper and NLP — and the question of whether Ukambani remains a one-man political stronghold or evolves into a more competitive arena — is likely to become one of the region’s most closely watched political stories.