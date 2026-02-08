Junet mocks Kalonzo over ‘unprocedural’ Azimio changes amid outcry over delayed gazettement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has accused the Azimio Council of violating the coalition’s founding legal framework in implementing recent leadership changes, escalating an internal dispute that has exposed deep fractures within the opposition outfit.

Junet — who was recently replaced as Secretary General — claimed that newly named Azimio la Umoja Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka failed to follow procedures outlined in the coalition’s deed of agreement, a legally binding document deposited with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“Hon Kalonzo, as senior counsel I am sure you know that Azimio has a legal document deposited with ORPP. You decided not to follow the provisions of the document to do the changes you purported to have done,” the ODM lawmaker said on Sunday.

“Stop blaming other people and follow the right procedure as enshrined in our Azimio deed of agreement — the document that took you nine hours of persuasion to sign the day the coalition was formed.”

Junet further accused Musyoka of inconsistency and political opportunism, saying the Wiper Party leader had previously declared the coalition defunct.

“Stick to your Wiper party and do changes as you wish. You told us six months ago that Azimio is dead, but now you think you can resurrect it for your own selfish and parochial use,” he said.

Contested changes

Despite his removal from the Secretary General position, Junet signed the statement as “Secretary General, Azimio One Kenya Coalition,” signalling that he does not recognise the recent leadership restructuring.

His remarks come amid claims by Musyoka that State House interfered with the publication of Azimio’s leadership changes in the Kenya Gazette, accusing the government of undermining Kenya’s multiparty democracy.

Musyoka alleged that the Government Printer had been instructed to block the gazettement of newly appointed officials, including Philip Kisia as Executive Director, Caroli Omondi as Secretary General, and Musyoka himself as Party Leader.

“State House has instructed the Government Printer to block publication of Azimio’s legitimate leadership changes in the Kenya Gazette,” Musyoka said, adding that the ORPP had already accepted the changes and that the appointments had been published in local newspapers.

Meddling

He argued that the alleged interference contravenes commitments made during the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) talks — which he co-chaired — particularly on adherence to laws governing multiparty democracy.

“When State House can arbitrarily stop the publication of legally constituted political party leadership, it’s not just Azimio under attack; it’s Kenya’s multiparty democracy itself,” Musyoka said, accusing President William Ruto’s administration of using state institutions to weaken the opposition.

Musyoka vowed to pursue legal avenues to compel the gazettement of the changes, insisting that democratic governance cannot thrive where institutional processes are manipulated to silence dissent.

The contested leadership changes were announced following a joint session of the Azimio Coalition Party Council and the National Executive Committee on February 2, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting appointed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as Secretary General, replacing Junet, and named former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia as Executive Director.

Musyoka was also named Party Leader, succeeding the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died in October 2025.

Azimio said the restructuring was driven by evolving political circumstances and aimed at strengthening coordination, operational efficiency and long-term strategy.