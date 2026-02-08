Kalonzo accuses State House of blocking gazettement of Azimio leadership changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused State House of interfering with the publication of the Azimio coalition’s recent leadership changes in the Kenya Gazette, a move that would formally validate the new appointments.

In a statement on Saturday, Musyoka claimed that the Government Printer was instructed to block the gazettement despite the appointments having been lawfully effected.

He said Kenyans deserve transparency, arguing that the alleged interference undermines the country’s multiparty democracy.

“Kenyans need to know what’s happening. State House has instructed the Government Printer to block publication of Azimio’s legitimate leadership changes in the Kenya Gazette,” Musyoka said.

He maintained that the coalition followed all legal procedures in appointing Philip Kisia as Executive Director, Caroli Omondi as Secretary General, and himself as Party Leader, adding that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) had already acknowledged the changes.

Musyoka noted the colaition published the appointments in local dailies ahead of scheduled gazettement on Friday, February 6, before the alleged intervention.

He linked the development to broader concerns about political pluralism, saying it contradicts commitments made during the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) process, where adherence to multiparty democracy was a key agenda item.

“When State House can arbitrarily stop the publication of legally constituted political party leadership, it’s not just Azimio under attack; it’s Kenya’s multiparty democracy itself,” he said, accusing the government of using state machinery to weaken opposition parties instead of competing on ideas and performance.

Manipulation

Musyoka said the coalition will pursue legal avenues to ensure the leadership changes are formally gazetted, warning that democracy cannot thrive where rules are manipulated to silence dissent.

On February 3, the Azimio Coalition Party Council announced changes in its top leadership, removing Junet Mohamed as Secretary General and appointing Suba South MP Caroli Omondi in his place.

The council, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, also named Musyoka as Party Leader following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in October 2025.

It named former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia the Executive Director.

The decisions were made during a joint session of the Azimio Council and the National Executive Committee on February 2, where coalition leaders reviewed the party’s structure, political environment, and long-term strategy.

Azimio said the changes were driven by “evolving political circumstances” and are intended to strengthen internal coordination, reposition the coalition, and enhance operational effectiveness.

The coalition subsequently transmitted the appointments to the ORPP.