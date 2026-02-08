‘Azimio without ODM is dead’: Ruto mocks Uhuru’s efforts to revive Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — President William Ruto has dismissed renewed efforts to revive the Azimio la Umoja coalition, declaring that the opposition outfit cannot survive without the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking on Sunday while addressing residents in Pipeline, Nairobi, Ruto said the coalition had already been decisively defeated in the 2022 General Election and warned the opposition to brace for another defeat in 2027.

“I have heard that they want to revive Azimio, the same Azimio that we defeated very early during the 2022 polls. Azimio without ODM is dead,” the President said.

Ruto urged political leaders to abandon what he termed divisive politics rooted in hate, tribalism, and exclusion, advocating instead for national unity.

“We should shun politics of division, hate, and tribalism. We have established a broad-based government to unite all communities and bring all Kenyans together,” he added.

The President’s remarks come days after the Azimio Coalition Party Council announced sweeping leadership changes aimed at repositioning and revitalising the opposition alliance.

Contested changes

On February 2, the council dropped Junet Mohamed as Secretary General and appointed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi in his place.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired the council naming Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Party Leader following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in October 2025, while former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia was appointed Executive Director.

The changes were transmitted to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) but have faced delays in gazettement.

Musyoka accused State House of interfering with the publication, claiming that the Government Printer was instructed to block the formalisation of Azimio’s leadership changes despite them being lawfully effected.

“Kenyans need to know what’s happening. State House has instructed the Government Printer to block publication of Azimio’s legitimate leadership changes in the Kenya Gazette,” Musyoka said, warning that such interference undermined multiparty democracy.

The developments come amid rising tensions within ODM over its relationship with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the future of the broad-based government arrangement.

UDA has tasked President Ruto to negotiate a pact with ODM in his capacity as Party Leader ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing that a broader alliance would stabilise the country and deliver a decisive electoral victory.