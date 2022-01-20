Connect with us

Sifuna termed the move by UDA to write to the ICC as well as envoys for the US, EU, UK as desperate and a sign of defeat/ODM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM says UDA letter to ICC over political violence defeatist

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has criticized the move by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to write to President Uhuru and the International Criminal Court over incidents of political violence.

Sifuna termed the move by UDA to write to the ICC as well as envoys for the US, EU, UK as desperate and a sign of defeat.

“We are now dealing with an opponent who has realized that he cannot win. They have previously told us issues to do with Kenya should be dealt with in the country. Why are you writing to international community? They are laying a basis for rejection of results in 2022,” said Sifuna.

ODM challenged the party led by Deputy President William Ruto to table evidence of ODM-orchestrated violence to the relevant investigative agencies and shun involving President Kenyatta in the matter.

“If you have evidence the proper people to address is not the President. Go ahead and give the evidence to the DCI and DPP,” the ODM Secretary General stated.

Sifuna claimed Ruto’s camp is out to engage in mudslinging and painting the ODM party as chaotic.

During a consultative meeting with ODM chairpersons in the 47 counties, Sifuna urged ODM supporters to be wary and not to fall in the trap of being associated in violence and chaos.

“We will not fall into their trap. We call on our supporter not to be provoked. We will win the poll fair and square,” he said.

ODM claimed chaos witnessed in Ruto’s rally were as a result of rival groups fighting for handouts.

“We know the reason why this people encounter this violence cases. It is because they carry money and you can give X and leave Y. You must give everybody money,” Sifuna stated.

UDA party in a letter dated January 18, 2022 and signed by the party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Chairperson Johnson Muthama alleged state-sponsored violence on its campaigns.

The letter cited six incidences in Busia, Kisii, Taita Taveta, Murang’a, Kondele in Kisumu, attended by Deputy President William Ruto, which were disrupted by youths associated with the ODM and allied parties.

