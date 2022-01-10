Mt Kenya women leaders want Govt to be serious on taming hate speech

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10-Women leaders drawn from Mt. Kenya region are now calling on relevant agencies to take swift action and punitive measures when dealing with hate speech as political temperatures continue to rise ahead of the August 8 elections.

Led by Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, the leaders said women are the worst affected whenever there are electoral violence.

“NCIC, DCI as well as Judiciary should do prompt investigations and prosecution of offenders now and going forward. We urge our politicians from all political shades to cease and desist from use of language that incite our communities,” Karuga said.

They spoke following outbursts by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who was arrested on Saturday after saying Madoadoa should be removed from Rift Valley in what has been widely interpreted to mean people who do not support Ruto for the presidency.

Rift Valley is largely inhabited by communities from various parts of the country and the use of Madoadoa, which means spots, can easily inflame tensions particularly after the 2007-8 post election violence in which more than half a million people were killed and thousands more displaced.

Linturi, who was arrested on Saturday over the remarks, has since apologised and clarified that he meant voters should not vote in leaders outside Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Under the Mt. Kenya women leaders caucus, the women leaders warned that laxity in handling hate speech cases during the electioneering period might open up the wounds of the past.

“State authorities must ensure there are serious consequences when it is established that such incidents have happened. Women in this country are loyal and dependable voters,” Karugu stated.

The women leaders from seven political parties condemned the remarks by Linturi saying Kenyans must be allowed to elect the leaders they want without being coerced by politicians through incitements.

“Kenya is a democratic space and Kenyans must be allowed to vote for the leaders they wish for in any parts of the country without fear or intimidation,” the Nyeri Deputy Governor stated.

The leaders drawn from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard promised to throw their weight behind any political faction that supports unity and economic stability.

“We thank Odinga and Uhuru for the handshake. We have only one Kenya and so it’s critical that we keep our political hygiene. Unity precipitates peace and thus leads to economic stability in the country,” said Karugu.

The DP has since cautioned leaders of his United Democratic Movement (UDA) party to be mindful of their utterances after the remarks by Senator Linturi.

Speaking during a rally in Bomet Green Stadium, Ruto said UDA will not tolerate remarks that are likely to cause ethnic division among Kenyans.

“Going forward, I want to tell members of my Hustler Nation Team, that all of us must mind our language, all of us must be mindful of what we say so that we can unite this country because that is what The Hustler Nation believes in,” Ruto said.