Kenya Kwanza loyalists urge voters in Kirinyaga to reject ‘Project Raila’

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jan 29 — Leaders allied to UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya have urged voters to reject candidates imposed on them ahead of August General Election.

The leaders who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for a tour of Embu and Kirinyaga counties said Raila Odinga of ODM now christened Azimio was a project imposed on Kenyans.

The leaders who included ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and dozens of elected leaders called on Kenyans to reject the ‘project’.

They said Raila was being pushed to safeguard interests of wealthy individuals.

“Kenya is very united and we will push the country forward. We won’t allow someone imposed on Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said Mr Odinga’s candidature was bound to fail.

“Kenya cannot afford a project imposed on them. It is very expensive for us,” he said.

Dr Ruto said he first supported President Kenyatta in 2002 and has since stood with him.

He said it was unfair that Parliament was being recalled to make laws to benefit an individual at the expense of millions of ordinary citizens.

Others were Governors Anne Waiguru and Jackson Mandago.

MPs Muchangi Karemba, Alice Wahome, Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichung’wa, Ndindi Nyoro, Aisha Jumwa, Millicent Omanga, Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen, Aaron Cheruiyot, Susan Kihika, Geoffrey King’ang’i, Cecily Mbalile, Johnson Sakaja, Charles Njagagua, Njuguna Kawanjiku and Tandaza Sawa were present.

Others were Sylvanus Osoro, Malulu Ijendi, Wilson Sossion, George Koimburi, Cate Waruguru, Majimbo Kalasinga, Nasri Sahal,Robert Gichimu, Rahab Mukami, John Kinyua, Peris Tobiko, Charles Kamuren, Julius Melly Johnson Sakaja, Falhada Iman and Kithure Kindiki

Mudavadi said they have decided to join forces with Dr Ruto to liberate Kenyans from current economic hardships.

He said they have united because their ideologies are similar and for the wellbeing of Kenyans.

“Our objective is to improve economy of this country. We must therefore come together and finish elections in round one, ” said Mudavadi.

He said what was witnessed on Friday in Western was an indication that the region has totally rejected Odinga.

Wetangula warned it will be a terrible loss for President Kenyatta if he continues imposing Mr Odinga to Kenyans.

Waruguru said Kenyans were tired of being misled by people pursuing selfish interests.

She wondered why the president has abandoned his supporters because of Odinga.

Duale said it was payback time for Raila having cheated and deceived many leaders and supporters in the past.

Murkomen said Odinga messed up Jubilee development projects, saying his candidature should be rejected.

Gachagua said the move by Mudavadi and Mr Wetangula to join hands with the hustler movement was commendable.

Sakaja said Kenya will reject any project forced on them, adding that western Kenya has resolved to reject Odinga.

Kindiki said handshake, BBI and Azimio projects have wasted the last term of Jubilee Government.