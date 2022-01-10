Connect with us

Capital News
CS Charles Keter has been moved to the Devolution Ministry with the State Department for ASALs previously domiciled in the ministry moved to Ministry of Public Service and Gender/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“I am in UDA and I support Ruto,” Devolution CS Charles Keter declares

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has broken his silence and declared publicly his support for Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking during Ruto’s UDA rally in Kericho’s Moi Gardens, Keter affirmed that he will remain a staunch ally of the DP.

Keter who is said to eye the Governor’s seat in Kericho said he will make a statement on what political position he is keen on “at the right time.”

He used the opportunity to allay speculation that he had ditched the DP.

“I have walked with the DP since 2006 when he first attempted to vie for presidency. I declare that I will stick with him until he becomes the fifth President of Kenya.”

“There are some who have been going around claiming that Keter is not in UDA. I now am declaring in broad daylight that I am in UDA,” Keter stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to move Keter from the Energy Ministry to that of Devolution sparked speculation that it was aimed at cutting down to size those who are perceived to be close to the Deputy President.

With the responsibility of coordinating planning and development of policies for arid and semi-arid lands, which constitute more than 80 per cent of the country’s land mass, moved to a different ministry, Keter will now be restricted to supporting county governments through policy formulation, capacity support and intergovernmental relations.

Additionally, and to an extent, he will be involved in managing disaster risk management between the National and County governments.

Keter’s removal from the Energy docket came hours after the President issued an executive order on reduction of electricity cost and a rethink of the engagement between Kenya Power and Private Power Suppliers.

