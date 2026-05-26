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President Ruto Calls for Stronger African Union Institutions Amid Global Shifts

President Ruto spoke after chairing the 4th Session of the Virtual Ad Hoc Oversight Committee of Heads of State on African Union Institutional Reforms.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – President William Ruto has called for accelerated reforms within the African Union, saying the continent must take greater control of its future through stronger institutions, sustainable financing and enhanced domestic resource mobilisation.

Ruto spoke after chairing the 4th Session of the Virtual Ad Hoc Oversight Committee of Heads of State on African Union Institutional Reforms, where leaders reviewed progress on the continental reform agenda against the backdrop of changing geopolitical dynamics and weakening multilateral systems.

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The President said Africa must move beyond dependency and strengthen its capacity to address its own challenges through effective continental structures and implementation of African Union Agenda 2063.

“Africa must take greater charge of its future through stronger institutions, sustainable financing, enhanced domestic resource mobilisation, and full implementation of Agenda 2063,” Ruto said.

He noted that the ongoing reform process was not merely about restructuring systems within the AU, but about creating a more responsive, self-reliant and efficient institution capable of delivering tangible results for African citizens.

“The reform process is not simply about adjusting systems, but building a more effective, self-reliant and responsive African Union capable of delivering for the citizens of the continent,” he added.

The meeting comes amid growing calls for reforms within global governance systems, with African leaders pushing for greater representation and stronger regional cooperation in addressing economic, security and development challenges across the continent.

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