A screen grab of new GSU officers who recorded a 30-seconds video in which they taunted the public shortly after their graduation on December 8, 2021.

Kenya

Police vows action on GSU officers taunting the public in viral video

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Dec 9 – The National Police Service (NPS) says it is reviewing a video that went video where General Service Unit (GSU) are seen taunting the public before they graduated.

In the 30-second video, the group of eleven young officers who were commissioned on Wednesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, are heard warning the public while declaring that they are the tough ones.

One of them can be seen demonstrating how they shoot at people as others shout in the background.

“Attention of the National Police Service (NPS) is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media depicting newly graduated GSU officers recording themselves as they make some irresponsible and reckless remarks. We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behavior portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS,” Police Headquarters said in a statement.

It did not immediately specify the action to be taken against the officers.

‘All officers went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens,” it said, “The remarks as made in the clip are therefore regrettable and stand condemned. An internal review is ongoing with a view of preferring appropriate measures regarding the incident.”

In June this year, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued a directive prohibiting police officers from discussing their challenges on social media.

The directive came after a female cop took to social media to complain of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination by senior officers.

In the clip which also went viral, the female cop urged the police boss to allow her to resign from the service over “frustration”.

In a signal dispatched to police chiefs countrywide, the IG raised concern that police officers are using social media and sharing information with the press without authorization.

He noted that the majority of the police officers do so without exhausting the laid down channels which include quality assurance, and complaint and gender offices at service headquarters.

