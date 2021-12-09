Connect with us

Mudavadi says won’t attend Raila’s Azimio La Umoja convention

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principal Musalia Mudavadi says he will not attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja convention set for Friday.

Mudavadi, a leading light in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said he declined the invitation due to personal engagements in what has raised eyebrows in the political arena.

“Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements,” he said, “Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun.”

 

