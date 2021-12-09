Mudavadi says won’t attend Raila’s Azimio La Umoja convention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principal Musalia Mudavadi says he will not attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja convention set for Friday.

Mudavadi, a leading light in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said he declined the invitation due to personal engagements in what has raised eyebrows in the political arena.

“Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements,” he said, “Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun.”

I have just received an official invitation to Azimio la Umoja Convention. As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal. Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements. 1/2 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) December 9, 2021