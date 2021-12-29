MPs in fist fight during vote on Political Parties Amendment Bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – Two MPs exchanged blows in the National Assembly halting voting of amendments to the Political Parties Amendment Bill.

Temporary Speaker Chris Omuelele had a hard time restraining the MPs in the standoff that lasted for several minutes.

“Following chaos witnessed in the House, I order the House suspended for fifteen minutes,” Omulele said after Member of Parliament for Sigowet\Soin Bernard Koros displayed injuries sustained during the chaotic session.

It was not immediately clear who injured him.

Earlier, 150 MPs voted against 136 to defeat Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s proposal to amend the Political Parties Amendment Bill requiring parties to declare ideology before registration.

First was an amendment by Tigania West MP John Mutunga which was adopted after 123 Tanga Tanga lawmakers voted for the amendments against Kieleweke’s 118.

Mutunga had among others proposed amendments to have specific colours for dominant parties.

Their joy was short-lived after amendments by Duale which opposed the inclusion of a statement of ideologies of proposed Political parties seeking registration was defeated.

Developing story …..

Prior to the substantive vote, Deputy President William Ruto suffered a setback after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi struck out amendments by MPs allied to him in the controversial Political parties Amendment Bill of 2021.

Cheboi expunged the prosecution of amendments fronted by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and his counterpart from Kilifi North Owen Baya on the basis that they failed on the merit of public participation as envisaged by the law.

“These proposals fall short of the requirement of standing order 133 (5). These are new amendments that ought to undergo public participation as required by the constitution. Given the far-reaching changes to the bill, I direct that committee of the whole house shall not consider the proposed amendments,” Cheboi ruled.

MPs were recalled by Speaker Justin Muturi to vote on the controversial amendments largely opposed by Ruto and MPs loyal to him who see it as a boost to Odinga who intends to vie for the presidency on an Azimio La Umoja ticket.

Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has partnered with several parties to form the initiative and the bill, fronted by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, is largely seen as a rubber stamp to his presidential bid since it seeks to allow parties or coalitions to front a presidential candidate.

The legislators had proposed amendments to enable the creation of a Political Parties Registration Board (PPRB) which will have a Chief Executive Board by insertion of a new clause in section 19A.

Further they had sought to amend the terminology referring to the Registrar of Political Parties to be referred to as the Chief Executive Officer of the PPRB and the manner of his or her appointment.

“Instructively, it is noted that some of the amendments offend the provisions of Standing Order 133(5) in that they propose to unreasonably or unduly expand the subject of the Bill,” said Cheboi.