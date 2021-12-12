Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Kenya

Kenya marks Jamhuri Day celebrations in colourful ceremony

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The ceremony was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta who was dressed in full military regalia, in his last Jamhuri Day celebrations as president before his term ends in August 2022.

Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The Head of State inspected a guard of honor before proceeding to the dais.

Jamhuri Day is celebrated annually to mark the day on 12 December 1964 when Kenya gained independence from the British colony.

Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uhuru revisits BBI, says it’s just a deferred dream and will succeed one day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has not given up on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). In his address at the Jamhuri...

4 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru leads Jamhuri Day celebrations in full military regalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the Uhuru Gardens in full military regalia Sunday, to lead Kenyans in the 58th Jamhuri...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Tanzania sign 8 bilateral agreements

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Dec 10 — Kenya and Tanzania on Friday signed eight bilateral pacts on the last day of President Kenyatta’s two-day...

2 days ago

Kenya

16 Days of Activism against GBV: Why women must speak out and seek solutions 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – On December 7, 2021 Kenyans woke up to disturbing news of a policeman who went berserk, shot his wife...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kenya seeks pact to deploy security agents at Doha World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Kenya and Qatar are in talks that could see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the...

2 days ago

Kenya

Just take my body home, Mombasa police officer says in suicide note

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – A police officer committed suicide in Mombasa Thursday, citing stress and debts amounting to Sh81,000 which he was not...

3 days ago

World

Eznahs Nyaramba, celebrated saviour of GBV survivors in Kisii as world marks 16 days of activism

KISII, Kenya Dec 9 – Women are responsible for a disproportionate amount of care work across the globe because of a lack of investment...

3 days ago

Kenya

Toll free service launched to help women with disabilities fight GBV

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Persons with Disabilities (PWD) have the same Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) needs as other people yet they often...

3 days ago