Kenya marks Jamhuri Day celebrations in colourful ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The ceremony was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta who was dressed in full military regalia, in his last Jamhuri Day celebrations as president before his term ends in August 2022.

The Head of State inspected a guard of honor before proceeding to the dais.

Jamhuri Day is celebrated annually to mark the day on 12 December 1964 when Kenya gained independence from the British colony.