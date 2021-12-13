Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a consultative meeting with stakeholders at Maanzoni Lodge, Machakos County on December 13, 2021. /IEBC.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC clears 72 parties for 2022 elections as 10 fail to comply

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Only 72 political parties will participate in next year’s General Election, according to the electoral commission that locked out 10 for non-compliance.

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said those cleared had complied with all the requirements of the las as outlined in the Elections Act.

“Only 72 were found to be compliant & will be issued with Compliance Certificates as guided by provisions of Section 27 of the Elections Act,” he said Monday during a meeting with stakeholders organosed through the Political Parties Liaison Committee.

The commission had asked 82 parties which submitted applications to re-submit their documents after failing to meet the threshold but only 72 qualified.

Chebukati did not reveal names of the compliant and non-compliant parties, leaving many guessing.

An official at the IEBC told Capital FM News that the commission will write directly to the parties on the verdict.

“Unless they review their nomination rules, they will not be allowed to participate in the 2022 polls,” Chebukati stated.

While giving the guidelines, the IEBC chairman said the nomination rules must strictly comply with the Constitution, the Elections Act, the Political Parties Act, the Elections (Party Primaries and Party List) Regulations, 2017, and be in accordance with the Party’s Constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

IEBC had given political parties until November 16 to refile revised nomination rules as required under Section 27 (1) of the Elections Act.

All the political parties which submitted their nomination rules by October 18 were found to be noncompliant with the requirements of the law. IEBC had warned that it will reject any rules that do not comply with the two-thirds gender rule.

“Non-compliant rules will be declared null and void. The affected political parties will not be issued with a compliance certificate, therefore will not take part in the upcoming General Election,” Chebukati stated.

The commission maintained that the requirement emanates from a High Court ruling that directed the agency to devise administrative mechanisms to ensure gender parity is realized among parties during nominations for parliamentary elections.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto drops Kazi ni Kazi slogan at Jamhuri Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Deputy President William Ruto dropped his Kazi ni Kazi campaign slogan in his Jamhuri Day celebrations speech, in what...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru revisits BBI, says it’s just a deferred dream and will succeed one day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has not given up on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). In his address at the Jamhuri...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Gardends construction inspired by Raila, Uhuru says

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12-The Uhuru Gardens Museum will be accessible to the public free of charge from April next year, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto faults independent institutions for ‘discriminating Kenyans’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on the nation to reflect when it comes to the mandate of government...

1 day ago

Kenya

Finally! Cost of power down by 15pc from this month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the cost of electricity will go down by 15 percent from this month....

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya marks Jamhuri Day celebrations in colourful ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. The ceremony...

1 day ago

Kenya

Uhuru leads Jamhuri Day celebrations in full military regalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the Uhuru Gardens in full military regalia Sunday, to lead Kenyans in the 58th Jamhuri...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies to Raila: Be careful, they may betray you

LODWAR, Kenya Dec 12 – Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have warned Opposition leader Raila Odinga of a possible betrayal scheme following...

1 day ago