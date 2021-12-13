Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold $6.9 billion worth of shares since asking Twitter if he should sell 10 percent of his stock in the electric carmaker © AFP/File / Frederic J. BROWN

World

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Published

Washington (AFP), Dec 13 – Time magazine on Monday named Tesla chief and space entrepreneur Elon Musk as its person of the year, citing his embodiment of the technological shifts but also troubling trends reshaping people’s lives.

Musk — who overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this year to become the world’s wealthiest person — wields impact on Earth with his Tesla electric car company and beyond our planet with his SpaceX rockets.

“Musk’s rise coincides with broader trends of which he and his fellow technology magnates are part cause and part effect,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.

Among those trends, Felsenthal listed “the continuing decline of traditional institutions in favor of individuals; government dysfunction that has delivered more power and responsibility to business and chasms of wealth and opportunity.”

Time editors have previously defined the title — which last year went to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — as going to people who “embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.”

In October, Musk’s electric car company’s valuation soared above a trillion dollars, and SpaceX has teamed up with US space agency NASA to launch various missions including a test run of protecting Earth from an asteroid.

The brash South African-born 50-year-old has seen his wealth soar during the pandemic to over $250 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.

He has also courted controversy with his provocative Twitter feed that can attack, joke and provoke — including a poll in November asking Twitter whether he should sell a 10 percent share of his Tesla stock.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Wealthy, mostly white men’ –

Felsenthal noted Musk’s provocative vision is accompanied by a persona which is a “blunt instrument that often seems to revel in division and aggressive mockery as he gives the world access to his id through social media.”

Musk has appeared ever-present in American culture in recent years, amassing 66 million Twitter followers and guest-hosting the famed late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live in May.

Musk speaks ambitiously about his interest in colonizing Mars, and plans orbital flights next year as part of SpaceX’s planned American return to the Moon.

“The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization,” Musk told Time in an interview released with the Person of the Year announcement.

He has also been known to move markets and the value of cryptocurrencies with a single tweet, but his main terrestrial influence for now is with his electric vehicles.

“Our intent with Tesla was always that we would serve as an example to the car industry, and hope that they also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy,” Musk told Time.

Time notes that in an earlier era interplanetary travel was a collective undertaking that leaders used to rally their nations, but that increasingly private companies are involved.

“To Musk, that is progress, steering capital allocation away from the government to those who will be good stewards of it,” Felsenthal wrote.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“To others, it is testament to capitalism’s failings as staggeringly wealthy, mostly white men play by their own rules while much of society gets left behind,” he added.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise

Mayfield (United States) (AFP), Dec 11 – At least 64 people died in Kentucky from devastating tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across...

1 hour ago

World

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

Jakarta (AFP), Dec 13 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

West’s Olympics diplomatic boycott is self-indicting

On December 8, the United Kingdom and Australia joined the United States in saying they would not send government officials to the Beijing 2022...

2 days ago

Kenya

Biden nominates Margaret Whitman as America’s ambassador to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9-US President Joe Biden has nominated former Hewlett Packard (HP) Chief Executive Officer and president Margaret Whitman who is popularly known...

4 days ago

Politics

No love lost between Biden and Putin

Paris, France, Dec 7 – As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face off in a video call Tuesday over a Russian military build-up on...

6 days ago

World

Biden-Putin talks set for Tuesday amid Ukraine tension

Moscow (AFP), Dec 5 – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold talks by video conference on Tuesday, the...

December 5, 2021

DRIVING ELECTRIC

Tesla drivers back behind wheel after server problem, Musk says

Washington, United States, Nov 20 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported late Friday that an app problem that was keeping a number of drivers...

November 20, 2021

Biden Administration

Biden declared healthy and ‘fit’ for presidency after exam

Washington, United States, Nov 20 – President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House doctor on Friday after undergoing...

November 20, 2021