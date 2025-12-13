Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna. /COURTESY

Africa

Miguna takes on Elon Musk over ‘Anti-White Laws’ Claim

In a statement on his X account, Miguna argued Musk’s assertion fundamentally misrepresents the nature and legacy of apartheid in South Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 — Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna says it is ‘ridiculous’ for Elon Musk to claim that South Africa now has more “anti-white laws” than during the apartheid era.

In a statement on his X account, Miguna argued Musk’s assertion fundamentally misrepresents the nature and legacy of apartheid in South Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Miguna said apartheid laws systematically ‘treated Black Africans as subhuman, with no rights’,

“Apartheid laws justified torture, bestiality, dehumanization and servitude against Africans. Apartheid laws justified the theft of African property, land, minerals and rare earths by white people,” he stated.

Miguna called on the Tesla and SpaceX founder to specify which existing South African laws are allegedly “anti-white” and to clearly outline the rights they have supposedly denied white citizens.

“Give us the list of anti-white laws and which rights they have denied white people,” the Canada based Kenyan lawyer posed.

He further argued that efforts by African governments to address historical injustices should not be mischaracterised as discrimination.

“Stop this silliness of deluding yourself that white people are entitled to the property they stole and more privileges than Africans,” Miguna noted.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Haiti Mission

Fallen Kenya Police Heroes Awarded Silver Star for Haiti Service

The fallen officers are Constable Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, who was killed in February 2025 during an armed confrontation; Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died...

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises transformed JKIA-Westlands highway by January

President Ruto said the facelift is aimed at restoring the lower highway, which faced increasing strain during the Nairobi Expressway.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to rename soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium after Raila Odinga

President William Ruto has agreed to rename the soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium after the late Raila Odinga, following a request by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH vows full disclosure in court to defend suspended health data deal

The government has vowed to defend the Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework in court after the High Court halted its data-sharing clause. CS Duale says...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Infrastructure Fund will end Kenya’s debt cycle: Ruto promises key framework Monday

President William Ruto says Monday’s Cabinet meeting will adopt the National Infrastructure Fund, a new model to finance development by investing privatisation proceeds, attracting...

16 hours ago

Africa

Mahama urges Africa to break free from ‘rigged’ global order and industrialize

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has urged African nations to shift from raw material exports to high-value production, calling for economic independence, transparency, and...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh3mn Counterfeit Alcohol Haul Seized in Narok as NACADA Smashes Major Syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – In a dramatic dawn raid, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) dismantled a...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Meet KDF’s elite parachute battalion behind Jamhuri Day parade

Kenya Army’s elite 20th Parachute Battalion leads the Trooping of Colours at Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day 2025. President Ruto presides over celebrations focused...

18 hours ago