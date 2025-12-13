Miguna takes on Elon Musk over ‘Anti-White Laws’ Claim

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 — Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna says it is ‘ridiculous’ for Elon Musk to claim that South Africa now has more “anti-white laws” than during the apartheid era.

In a statement on his X account, Miguna argued Musk’s assertion fundamentally misrepresents the nature and legacy of apartheid in South Africa.

Miguna said apartheid laws systematically ‘treated Black Africans as subhuman, with no rights’,

“Apartheid laws justified torture, bestiality, dehumanization and servitude against Africans. Apartheid laws justified the theft of African property, land, minerals and rare earths by white people,” he stated.

Miguna called on the Tesla and SpaceX founder to specify which existing South African laws are allegedly “anti-white” and to clearly outline the rights they have supposedly denied white citizens.

“Give us the list of anti-white laws and which rights they have denied white people,” the Canada based Kenyan lawyer posed.

He further argued that efforts by African governments to address historical injustices should not be mischaracterised as discrimination.

“Stop this silliness of deluding yourself that white people are entitled to the property they stole and more privileges than Africans,” Miguna noted.