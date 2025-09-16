Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Musk buys $1bn worth of Tesla shares

Musk already held a roughly 13% stake in the company, but he has long sought more control of the firm, which he has been pushing to invest in robotaxis, automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Published

TEXAS, Sept 16 – Billionaire Elon Musk has scooped up roughly $1bn (£735m) worth of Tesla shares, in what is being seen as a vote of confidence in the electric car maker.

Shares in Tesla, which have struggled to advance this year, jumped more than 6% in early trading on Monday on the news.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Musk already held a roughly 13% stake in the company, but he has long sought more control of the firm, which he has been pushing to invest in robotaxis, automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

The company’s board recently proposed a compensation plan valued at roughly $1 trillion, which would grant Musk up to 12% of the firm’s shares if the company reaches certain targets.

The board also said it would grant him $29bn worth of shares last month as a separate “interim” award, after a larger pay package agreed in 2018 was struck down in a court battle.

The proposals followed discussions with Musk, in which he demanded a 25% stake in the firm, at times threatening to quit Tesla entirely over the issue.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said Musk was likely looking to build back his stake in Tesla, noting that “markets like it” when company leaders buy into their own companies because it suggests they feel positive about the firm’s future performance.

But she noted that there could also be other motivations at play.”

An inventive and ungenerous interpretation of Musk’s actions is he saw the news about Larry Ellison becoming the world’s richest man and decided to juice Tesla stock a bit to regain the title,” she said. “Stranger things have happened.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Musk’s AI firm says it’s removing ‘inappropriate’ chatbot posts

The announcement came after the platform's Grok AI chatbot shared multiple comments that were widely criticised by users.

July 9, 2025

World

Elon Musk says he is launching new political party

The billionaire announced on his social media platform X that he had set up the America Party, billing it as a challenge to the...

July 6, 2025

World

Elon Musk’s Starlink Set to Launch Internet Services in India Within Two Months

June 10 – Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, is expected to begin operations in India within the next two months after securing a...

June 10, 2025

World

Will Musk’s explosive row with Trump help or harm his businesses?

When Elon Musk recently announced that he was stepping back from politics, investors hoped that would mean he would step up his involvement in...

June 7, 2025

World

Musk calls Trump’s tax bill a ‘disgusting abomination’

"Shame on those who voted for it," Musk said in a post on X about the legislative linchpin of Trump's second-term agenda.

June 4, 2025

World

Elon Musk leaves White House but says Doge will continue

His role was temporary and his exit is not unexpected, but it comes a day after Musk criticised the legislative centrepiece of Trump's agenda.

May 29, 2025

World

PM Modi and Elon Musk talk India-US tech collaboration

Modi shared a post on X detailing his telephone conversation with the tech billionaire and said they had revisited topics from their meeting in...

April 18, 2025

World

Tesla whistleblower wins legal battle against Elon Musk

She told BBC News she now wants to face Elon Musk and Tesla in open court.

April 17, 2025