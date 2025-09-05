Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Joe Biden undergoes skin cancer surgery

The procedure is used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains.

Published

Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent skin cancer surgery, his spokeswoman said.

Biden had Mohs surgery, she told the BBC’s US partner CBS News, but did not immediately provide further details.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The procedure is used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains.

The 82-year-old had been spotted with a wound on the right side of his head in recent days.

In 2023, Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during a routine health screening.

In May, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote on social media at the time. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

Biden also had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed in the past, before he became president.

He has largely retreated from the public eye since leaving the White House in January and has made few public appearances.

The Bidens have long been strong advocates for fighting and curing cancer. Their adult son, Beau, died in 2015 from brain cancer.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto endorses Trump’s policy shift on gender, says ‘men must remain men’

Speaking at a church service in Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto stated that this policy shift aligns with Kenya’s cultural and religious values.

January 26, 2025

Politics

Trump slams Biden’s decision to commute death sentence of 37 individuals

Trump's remarks came one day after Biden made the announcement that he was commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 individuals on federal...

December 25, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Kenya welcomes US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran backed militant group Hezbollah

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—Kenya has lauded the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group, reached...

November 27, 2024

KENYA US RELATIONS

Ruto’s State Visit to the US affirms shared values: Sing’Oei

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei told Capital News on Friday the White House visit, on the invitation of President Joe Biden, highlights Kenya's...

May 17, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Kenya terms Iran’s attack on Israel a threat to peace, urges ‘utmost restraint’

President William Ruto announced Kenya's position on the matter on Sunday evening as the United Nations warned the Middle East was "on the brink...

April 15, 2024

DIPLOMACY

I look forward to engaging Biden on mutually beneficial issues: President Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 16 – President William Ruto now says that he is looking forward to engaging with his American counterpart Joe Biden on...

February 16, 2024

business

Promising future for China-US business ties: China Daily

Xi said that business cooperation as an important part of China-US relations has brought "many tangible" benefits to the two peoples.

December 16, 2023

Focus on China

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden

The China-U.S. relationship, which is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, should be perceived and envisioned in the broad context of the...

November 16, 2023