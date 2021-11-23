Shootout as thugs raid Kisumu’s Equity Bank

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 23 – Police in Kisumu are engaged in an active shootout with suspected thugs who gained entry into Equity Bank in a foiled robbery.

Nyanza Regional police boss Karanja Muiruri said more police officers have been deployed to get the thugs out.

Heavy gunfire was heard from the bank following the attempted robbery that was reported at around 10am with no immediate reports of the number of thugs.

There was heavy security around the bank as roads nearby were sealed off.

“Thugs entered the bank and we do not know what is happening. All I know we have just heard gunshots and up until now, they are still inside the bank,” a witness said.