Junet,Orengo Condemn Attack on Senator Osotsi, Demand Swift Justice

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Leaders across the political divide have strongly condemned the assault on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu, terming the incident a threat to democracy and calling for swift action against those responsible.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Java House in Western Mall, where the senator had gone for a routine haircut. He sustained injuries during the incident and was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed described the incident as dastardly and urged authorities to act decisively.

“Those who planned the attack, alongside those who carried it out, must be quickly arrested and arraigned in a court of law,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Junet further emphasised that violence has no place in the country’s political space, wishing the senator a speedy recovery.

“There’s no place for violence in our nation regardless of the political persuasions leaders may subscribe to in exercise of their democratic right to participate in national politics,” he stated.

Siaya Governor James Orengo termed the incident a coordinated act of intimidation, dismissing claims that it was random. He called for the immediate release of CCTV footage from the scene and demanded justice for the injured lawmaker.

“You cannot stop a movement whose time has come,” Orengo said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also confirmed the attack, noting that he had spoken to the senator’s team. He condemned the violence and called on police to take urgent action.

“I strongly condemn this attack and ask the police for immediate action on those responsible,” Sifuna said.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the attack, even as pressure mounts for investigations and arrests.

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Leaders across the political divide have strongly condemned the assault on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu, terming the incident a threat to democracy and calling for swift action against those responsible.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Java House in Western Mall, where the senator had gone for a routine haircut. He sustained injuries during the incident and was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed described the incident as dastardly and urged authorities to act decisively.

“Those who planned the attack, alongside those who carried it out, must be quickly arrested and arraigned in a court of law,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Junet further emphasised that violence has no place in the country’s political space, wishing the senator a speedy recovery.

“There’s no place for violence in our nation regardless of the political persuasions leaders may subscribe to in exercise of their democratic right to participate in national politics,” he stated.

Siaya Governor James Orengo termed the incident a coordinated act of intimidation, dismissing claims that it was random. He called for the immediate release of CCTV footage from the scene and demanded justice for the injured lawmaker.

“You cannot stop a movement whose time has come,” Orengo said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also confirmed the attack, noting that he had spoken to the senator’s team. He condemned the violence and called on police to take urgent action.

“I strongly condemn this attack and ask the police for immediate action on those responsible,” Sifuna said.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the attack, even as pressure mounts for investigations and arrests.