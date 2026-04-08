Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Junet,Orengo Condemn Attack on Senator Osotsi, Demand Swift Justice

The attack occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Java House in Western Mall, where the senator had gone for a routine haircut. He sustained injuries during the incident and was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Leaders across the political divide have strongly condemned the assault on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu, terming the incident a threat to democracy and calling for swift action against those responsible.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Java House in Western Mall, where the senator had gone for a routine haircut. He sustained injuries during the incident and was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed described the incident as dastardly  and urged authorities to act decisively.

“Those who planned the attack, alongside those who carried it out, must be quickly arrested and arraigned in a court of law,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Junet further emphasised that violence has no place in the country’s political space, wishing the senator a speedy recovery.

“There’s no place for violence in our nation regardless of the political persuasions leaders may subscribe to in exercise of their democratic right to participate in national politics,” he stated.

Siaya Governor James Orengo termed the incident a coordinated act of intimidation, dismissing claims that it was random. He called for the immediate release of CCTV footage from the scene and demanded justice for the injured lawmaker.

“You cannot stop a movement whose time has come,” Orengo said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also confirmed the attack, noting that he had spoken to the senator’s team. He condemned the violence and called on police to take urgent action.

“I strongly condemn this attack and ask the police for immediate action on those responsible,” Sifuna said.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the attack, even as pressure mounts for investigations and arrests.

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Leaders across the political divide have strongly condemned the assault on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu, terming the incident a threat to democracy and calling for swift action against those responsible.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Java House in Western Mall, where the senator had gone for a routine haircut. He sustained injuries during the incident and was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Leader of the Minority Party in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed described the incident as dastardly  and urged authorities to act decisively.

“Those who planned the attack, alongside those who carried it out, must be quickly arrested and arraigned in a court of law,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Junet further emphasised that violence has no place in the country’s political space, wishing the senator a speedy recovery.

“There’s no place for violence in our nation regardless of the political persuasions leaders may subscribe to in exercise of their democratic right to participate in national politics,” he stated.

Siaya Governor James Orengo termed the incident a coordinated act of intimidation, dismissing claims that it was random. He called for the immediate release of CCTV footage from the scene and demanded justice for the injured lawmaker.

“You cannot stop a movement whose time has come,” Orengo said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also confirmed the attack, noting that he had spoken to the senator’s team. He condemned the violence and called on police to take urgent action.

“I strongly condemn this attack and ask the police for immediate action on those responsible,” Sifuna said.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the attack, even as pressure mounts for investigations and arrests.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Wetang’ula leads MPs in honouring late Ol Kalou MP Kiaraho at memorial service

In his speech, Speaker Wetang’ula commended Kiaraho’s discipline in Parliament, noting that he was never called to order and consistently observed House rules.

3 seconds ago

Top stories

KRA Leadership Changes as Wattanga Exits, Nyawanda Takes Over in Acting Role

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, the KRA Board, chaired by Ndiritu Muriithi, said Wattanga will proceed on terminal leave effective immediately,...

22 minutes ago

Headlines

High Court bars arrest of governors over parliamentary actions

The High Court and Court of Appeal have in previous occassions affirmed the Senate's authority to summon governors to answer audit questions regarding county...

35 minutes ago

Top stories

Donkey Meat Syndicate Dismantled by DCI Ahead of Nairobi Distribution

The meat was reportedly destined for Kamboo in Nairobi.A multi-agency team comprising DCI detectives, National  Police Service (NPS) officers, and NGAO administrators swooped in,...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Three Dead, Six Rescued in Kibera Highrise Building Collapse

The disaster team has recovered three bodies from the debris, while six survivors were pulled out and taken to Mbagathi Hospital for medical attention....

2 hours ago

Top stories

Nakuheshimu Lakini Sikuogopi:Senator Methu to President Ruto

 “Hon. President, I respect you like a parent, but I am not afraid. If provoked, I will speak out. I am here to tell...

2 hours ago

Top stories

President Says Mt Kenya Friendship ‘Built Over Years,’ Not Shaken by Politics

In a thinly veiled attack on his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, who was in attendance, he insisted the region’s backing during the 2022 elections...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Sifuna Seeks Fresh Tribunal Orders to Halt Alleged Removal as ODM Secretary General

According to court documents, Sifuna claims the misconduct allegations were never tabled as an agenda item during the NEC meeting and that he was...

3 hours ago