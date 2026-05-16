Household Air Pollution Claims 27,000 Lives Annually as Lawmakers Push for Clean Cooking Revolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 — Household air pollution caused by the widespread use of firewood, charcoal and other biomass fuels is killing an estimated 27,000 people in Kenya every year, health researchers and energy experts warned at a regional climate forum in Nairobi.

The warning comes as lawmakers called for urgent investments in clean cooking technologies across Africa.

The deaths, largely linked to respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, are part of what scientists increasingly describe as a “silent pandemic” unfolding in homes across the continent, where nearly one billion people still rely on polluting fuels for daily cooking.

Speaking during the Regional Parliamentary Seminar on Climate Action and Methane Reduction in Nairobi, public health researcher Willah Nabukwangwa of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) said household air pollution was causing devastating but often overlooked health consequences, particularly for women, children and low-income communities.

“Currently nearly one billion people in Africa rely on biomass fuels, including charcoal, firewood and crop residues, for cooking,” Nabukwangwa told lawmakers, scientists and climate experts from 21 African countries gathered in Nairobi.

“The combustion of such fuels results in household air pollution consisting of gases such as methane and carbon monoxide.”

She said Kenya alone records about 27,000 deaths annually linked to household air pollution, while across Africa an estimated 815,000 people die each year from illnesses associated with dirty cooking fuels.

“This is more than malaria and HIV, and we don’t realize that,” said Hamida Kibwana, who moderated the session titled Decentralized Energy Systems as a Pathway for Methane Reduction and Climate Action.

Researchers say the smoke produced from burning biomass fuels penetrates deep into the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory diseases, stroke, cardiovascular complications, lung cancer and mental health disorders.

Data from the World Health Organization(WHO) shows that around 2.1 billion people worldwide translating to around a quarter of the global population, cook using open fires or inefficient stoves fuelled by kerosene, biomass (wood, animal dung and crop waste) and coal, which generates harmful household air pollution.

According tonWHO, household air pollution was responsible for an estimated 2.9 million deaths per year in 2021, including over 309 000 deaths of children under the age of 5.

Nabukwangwa, who leads school-based research under the Clean Air Africa Project at KEMRI, said the effects extend beyond adults and disproportionately affect children, pregnant women and unborn babies.

“When you breathe polluted air, it affects literally all the vital organs of the body,” she said.

“It is a silent pandemic because people do not associate a simple activity such as cooking with hazardous effects on health and climate.”

Clean energy transition

The warnings come as African governments face mounting pressure to accelerate clean energy transitions while balancing poverty reduction and energy access.

Despite Kenya generating about 92 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources, nearly 69 percent of households still depend on biomass fuels for cooking, according to Esther Wang’ombe, Director of Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

“Somehow, energy impacts all of us wherever we are,” Wang’ombe told delegates.

“When it comes to cooking, incomplete burning of wood fuel, charcoal and agricultural waste generates methane gas.”

She said household air pollution not only harms public health but also contributes significantly to climate change and environmental degradation through methane emissions and deforestation.

To address the crisis, the government is expanding investments in biogas systems, electric cooking technologies and energy-efficient cookstoves, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Wang’ombe said Kenya was also promoting institutional and domestic biogas plants that capture methane from livestock waste and convert it into clean cooking energy.

“When you use biogas to cook, indoor air quality improves, and less trees are cut for firewood and charcoal,” she said.

The government is additionally working with county administrations to pilot clean cooking programs and expand e-cooking solutions in urban areas connected to the national electricity grid.

Climate finance experts at the forum argued, however, that progress will depend heavily on whether climate investments move beyond international conferences and national policy documents into local communities.

Local clean energy investment

Collins Cheruiyot, a climate finance specialist with Climate Parliament, said decentralized clean energy initiatives such as “Green Energy Constituencies” could help channel climate funding into practical community-level projects.

Under the model, parliamentary constituencies would serve as local clean energy investment hubs where lawmakers coordinate climate projects involving communities, local governments and development partners.

“This model helps simplify investment processes and attract blended finance,” Cheruiyot said.

But participants at the Nairobi forum repeatedly stressed that without stronger public awareness campaigns and targeted subsidies, millions of households may remain trapped in dependence on polluting fuels.

Across the discussions, delegates increasingly framed household air pollution not only as a health issue but as a broader development and climate challenge tied to poverty, energy inequality and weak access to clean technologies.