NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – A new TIFA Research 2026 opinion poll has placed President William Ruto in the lead in the race for preferred presidential aspirant, even as a tightly contested field emerges among several leading political figures.

According to the survey, President Ruto leads with 24% support, maintaining a modest advantage over his closest competitors in an increasingly competitive political environment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka follows with 19%, while former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna are tied at 18% each, signalling a highly competitive middle tier in the presidential preference rankings.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino trails with 4%, while other aspirants collectively account for 6% of the responses.

The findings suggest a rapidly evolving political landscape, with no single challenger emerging clearly ahead of the rest, as the gap between second, third, and fourth place remains marginal.

Political analysts note that the clustering of Kalonzo, Gachagua, and Sifuna within a narrow margin reflects shifting voter sentiments and an openness to alternative leadership options beyond established power blocs.

Despite emerging competition, President Ruto retains a plurality of support at 24%, indicating continued visibility and influence in the national political space.

However, the poll also highlights a fragmented opposition field, with no single figure consolidating enough support to decisively challenge the incumbent at this stage.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the results point to a potentially unpredictable race shaped by coalition-building, regional alliances, and shifting voter priorities.

Observers suggest that the close margins among top contenders could lead to strategic realignments as political players position themselves for stronger bargaining power in future alliances.

As the political season intensifies, the TIFA Research 2026 poll underscores a competitive and fluid presidential race with multiple viable contenders in play.