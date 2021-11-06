COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Ruto urges religious leaders to pray for Kenya ahead of elections
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Capital Health
More on Capital News
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Saturday resumed popularising his 2022 Presidential bid addressing ten political...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Nairobi, Kenya Nov 6- The National Council of NGOs has expressed concern over the rising insecurity in parts of the country following the recent...
Top stories
BUNGOMA, Kenya Nov 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders who bank on tribal politics to ascend the presidency....
crime
Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5 – Security has been beefed up in Samburu following a bandit attack on Wednesday that left at least 14 people...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua says she is honoured that presidential hopefuls and some leaders are considering her...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Senator Moses Wetangula has received blessings of his Ford Kenya party to vie for the presidency in next year’s...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Ford Kenya party faction led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has dismissed the National Delegates Conference (NDC) held...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4- Ford Kenya party held its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Thursday despite an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT)...