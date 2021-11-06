Connect with us

DP William Ruto speaks to residents in Mwingi, Kitui County on November 6, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto urges religious leaders to pray for Kenya ahead of elections

Published

KITUI, Kenya Nov 6 – Religious leaders have been asked to step forward and be at the core of the 2022 polls.
Deputy President William Ruto urged them to use their networks and expertise with communities to shape the public’s voting.
He said it was not enough for faith leaders to just pray for the country.
“The kind of leaders we elect inform our country’s stability and development,” he said.
He challenged leaders contesting for various positions in the coming elections to rally behind national political parties that will unite Kenya.
“You cannot run a party that is largely ethnic and tell us you believe in the unity of the country,” he said.
The Deputy President said he was committed to building the issues-driven United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that will bring together people from all walks to life.
He said top in UDA’s agenda will be to set up a Government fund for enterprises that will create at least four million jobs.
Dr Ruto spoke today during a meeting with the Kitui County in Kitui Town.
Leaders accompanying him included Victor Munyaka (Machakos town), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Kitui Governor aspirant Jonathan Mueke.
Mbai said it was impossible to separate religion and politics.
The MP urged religious leaders not to bow down to threats and intimidation for declaring who they back politically.
Mueke said church should be supported through formation of saccos just like in BodaBoda and other small scale enterprises.
Munyaka called on church to continue praying for politicians to uphold peace in their campaigns.
The Machakos Town MP noted that the Deputy President had a workable formula to uplift millions of vulnerable Kenyans.
Muthama urged the Kamba community not to be misled by politicians who abandon them once elections are over.
He urged them to register in large numbers in UDA, noting that the next Government will be formed by the Hustler Nation.

