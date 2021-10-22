Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
National Assembly of Kenya.

Top stories

VWGR-K sensitizing women aspirants to enhance participation in political leadership in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Voice for Women and Girl’s Rights-Kenya (VWGR-K), a project of Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), has embarked on sensitization of female aspirants to promote synergy with the media so as to advance women’s political representation in the country.

On Friday, VWGR-K organized a media roundtable with key stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations and female aspirants at the Hilton Hotel in Nairobi where women aspirants were sensitized on how to capitalise on the media and barriers to women’s participation in leadership.

The meeting brought together top Editors who were also sensitised on the importance of promoting gender-sensitive reporting.

“The main objective of this meeting is to promote synergy between the media and women aspirants to work together  to advance women’s political representation in Kenya,” said Sammy Muraya, VWGR’s Program Manager, “when we work together, we are able to end the gender stereotypes in the country.”

Mustapha Dumbuya, Team Lead at Journalists for Human Rights (JHR-Kenya) that runs the VWGR project in the country said there will be more engagements of key stakeholders to help female aspirants ahead of the election. “When the media, women aspirants and civil society work together there will be more synergy on gender issues because women are not getting as more coverage compared to their male counterparts.”
The two-thirds gender principle has remained elusive in Kenya despite numerous initiatives, including through the courts and Parliament.

JHR and VWGR-K said it believes that the media is a critical tool in engendering the political process, even as the two-thirds gender principle as stipulated in the Constitution remains unmet.

Political aspirants present as well as sitting legislators like Rangwe MP Dr. Lilian Gogo and Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala hailed the media for the progress so far achieved in covering issues affecting women, even though there was consensus in the meeting that a lot more need to be done.

“But even then, we must admit that as women we need to be more open to get this coverage from the media,” Adagala said in a message directed to female aspirants.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On her part, Dr. Gogo, “the media is a very important component in our political life. I have been built by the media and so we must open up and be available. Negative or positive publicity is all good.”

Nation Media Group’s Executive Editor and Managing Editor Pamela Sittoni admits “the media is guilty as charged” in failing to provide adequate coverage to women and gender-related issues.
“I must admit, as the media, we are guilty as charged,” she told the meeting, “but we have made tremendous progress lately because we now have more women in newsroom leadership positions and this has really helped to bring out more gender issues.”

Describing her own rising to the decision-making table at the Nation Media Group’s Editorial, Pamela said, “We never used to have more coverage of women and gender issues in the media, but things have changed. At the Nation, we even have a Gender desk.”

And citing a recent research by Bill and Melinda Gates, Pamela said in every one woman who speaks, there are six men who drown her voice.

“News about women is always portrayed in negative light, victims of violence among others,” she said, “we are guilty of stereotyping women because women successes are rarely brought out.”

She urged the top leadership in newsrooms to always drive change and make strategic decisions by setting up gender desks complete with a Gender Editor.

“By so doing, more space in newspapers and airtime on TV and radio will be allocated to women. That way we will stop covering women as subjects and start highlighting more positive stories about them,” she said.

Pamela’s advise to women aspirants is to build relationships in the media.

“Always feel free to call editors, know the production schedules, know how the media is structured and most importantly come up with a social media strategy and you will succeed,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Mudavadi calls on President Kenyatta to lift night curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the nationwide night curfew,...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Activists seek legal recourse to enforce spending limits in 2022 campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17- Civil Society Organizations have threatened to move to court to seek intervention on the action by the Independent Electoral and...

5 days ago

World

Ruto: Hustler Narrative Is Not About The Rich Vs The Poor

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians not to misinterpret the hustler narrative to incite Kenyans to achieve their...

October 13, 2021

HUSTLER NATION

Ruto Asks Parliament To Allocate Enough Resources To IEBC For Voter Registration

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12-Deputy President William Ruto has asked Parliament to allocate enough resources to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to adequately...

October 12, 2021

County News

Kalonzo leads OKA brigade campaigns in his Ukambani home turf

MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 12 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) intensified campaigns in Ukambani at the weekend, vowing to remain united ahead of the August...

October 12, 2021

World

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Baghdad (AFP), Oct 10 – The political movement of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Monday said it had retained the biggest share...

October 11, 2021

Kenya

Sossion declares support for Ruto and his UDA party

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11-Firebrand trade unionist Wilson Sossion has vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto in his presidential bid next year. Sossion, who...

October 11, 2021

County News

Vet leaders carefully for 2022, Ruto tells Kenyans

ISIOLO, Kenya Oct 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to vet leaders and support a candidate with a clear development track...

October 10, 2021