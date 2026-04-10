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Widow of Late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho Urges Son to Take Over Family Leadership

The widow of the late former Ol Kalou Member of Parliament, David Kiaraho, has called on her eldest son to step up and take over the family leadership role following his father’s death.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The widow of the late former Ol Kalou Member of Parliament, David Kiaraho, has called on her eldest son to step up and take over the family leadership role following his father’s death.

Speaking during an emotional send-off ceremony held at Tigoni farm in Kiambu County on Friday, April 10, 2026, Jackie Kiaraho urged her firstborn son, Kiaraho, to guide the family into a new chapter as its head.

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She pointed out the importance of responsibility, unity, and resilience in preserving the legacy left behind by his father.

“To my son Kiaraho, prepare yourself to assume your father’s role and carry it forward. The foundation has been set; you are now capable of fitting into his shoes. I do not doubt that,” she said.

Jackie paid glowing tribute to her late husband, describing him as a devoted family man who deeply cared for the well-being of his wife and children. She recalled his strong commitment to family values and the close bond he maintained with his loved ones.

She also hailed the late legislator as a dedicated and principled leader who served his constituents with honesty and integrity.

“He was a passionate development-oriented leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his people,” she noted.

Kiaraho was serving his third term as Ol Kalou MP, having first been elected to the National Assembly in the 2013 General Elections.

He was a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and also served on the Procedure and House Rules Committee, which is tasked with overseeing parliamentary procedures and the

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