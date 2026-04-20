Will ‘Niko Kadi’ movement finally turn digital activism into ballots

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — As Kenya edges closer to the 2027 General Election, political activity is already gathering momentum. Aspirants are crisscrossing the country, coalitions are taking shape behind the scenes, and campaign messaging is increasingly shifting online—where a new, vocal generation of young Kenyans continues to dominate the conversation.

On platforms such as X, TikTok and Instagram, Gen Z has emerged as a powerful political voice driving debates on governance, corruption and economic opportunity.

Yet beneath this digital energy lies a persistent disconnect: online political enthusiasm has not consistently translated into voter registration or turnout.

Data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs highlights the scale of the challenge.

By the end of 2021, more than eight million Kenyans aged 18 to 24 were eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election—the largest youth electorate in the country’s history—representing about 28 percent of all eligible voters.

However, by the close of voter registration in May 2022, just under 2.3 million young people had registered.

This meant that while youth made up more than a quarter of eligible voters, they accounted for only about 10 percent of registered voters.

When polls closed in August, available data suggested youth participation likely accounted for less than 10 per cent of total votes cast.

Structural barrier

Research by Shujaaz Inc, a multi-media production firm seeking to empower young people across East Africa, suggests the gap is not simply driven by apathy.

Instead, it reflects a combination of structural barriers and deep-seated mistrust.

Focus group discussions around the 2022 election found that many young people lacked national IDs, were unsure about voting procedures, or could not afford transport to registration or polling centres.

Beyond logistics, trust emerged as a central issue.

In a pre-election SMS poll, four of the top five reasons cited for not registering—accounting for about half of all responses—were linked to scepticism about whether political leaders could improve their lives.

Even within the youth demographic, participation was uneven: young women were slightly less likely to plan to vote than young men, while voting intention rose significantly with higher education and income levels—pointing to broader inequalities shaping civic engagement.

The illusion of digital participation

For many young Kenyans, political engagement begins and ends online.

Journalist Lydia Obongo says social media has transformed awareness but not necessarily action.

“Online, young people are very aware and very vocal. But when it comes to registering or voting, many feel disconnected from the actual process,” she says.

“There is a sense that posting is participation, yet the real power is still at the ballot.”

Her observation reflects a broader reality: digital activism amplifies voices, but does not automatically translate into institutional participation.

Closing the gap

This disconnect has given rise to a youth-led movement seeking to change the narrative.

The “Niko Kadi” campaign—loosely translated as “I have a voter’s card”—has gained traction among young Kenyans as both a slogan and civic call to action.

Born organically from youth culture, the phrase has evolved into a symbol of political readiness, with young people challenging each other to register and vote.

On social media, the campaign has turned voter registration into a form of social identity—sometimes even humour—where not having a voter’s card is treated as a civic gap.

Offline, it has translated into campus drives, street mobilisation and peer-to-peer outreach aimed at first-time voters.

In many ways, “Niko Kadi” reflects a shift from awareness to action—from expression to participation.

Early momentum

Initial signs suggest the campaign is gaining traction, particularly in urban centres where registration turnout at civic drives has improved.

However, challenges persist.

Political analyst John Oiti notes that trust remains a major barrier.

“Many young people believe their vote doesn’t count. That perception didn’t start today—it has been built over time,” he says.

“When you don’t see change after elections, it becomes harder to justify participation.”

There are also concerns about political co-option, with various actors attempting to associate themselves with the movement as it gains popularity—raising questions about whether it can maintain its grassroots credibility.

Beyond trust, information gaps continue to limit participation.

Youth mobiliser Kennedy Maduma argues that access to information does not always translate into understanding.

“People assume that because young people are online, they understand the system. That’s not always true,” he says.

“Some don’t know where to register, what documents are needed, or even how the process works.”

This points to a gap in civic education, which has struggled to adapt to a digitally native generation.

As Kenya prepares for 2027, the youth vote is expected to become even more decisive.

Demographically, young people will form the majority of potential voters, giving them unprecedented political influence in theory.

The IEBC has set ambitious voter registration targets with a strong focus on youth participation.

But past trends suggest that without addressing structural and trust-related barriers, those targets may remain difficult to achieve.

From hashtag to ballot

Ultimately, the rise of “Niko Kadi” signals a shift in youth political engagement.

For the first time, a youth-driven movement is actively attempting to convert digital visibility into electoral participation.

But whether it succeeds will depend on more than momentum alone.

For Lydia Obongo, the path forward is clear:

“We have to move from performative activism to real engagement. Otherwise, decisions will continue to be made for young people, not by them.”

John Oiti echoes the urgency:

“If Gen Z doesn’t show up to vote, then all the noise online won’t matter. Power still lies in the ballot.”

For Maduma, the solution lies in simplifying the system:

“We need to make the process easier, clearer and more accessible. That’s how you bring young people in.”

As the countdown to 2027 begins, Kenya’s youngest generation faces a defining choice: remain influential voices online—or become decisive actors at the ballot.

The outcome may shape not only the next election, but the future of Kenya’s democracy.