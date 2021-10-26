Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (right) and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua met on August 7, 2021 on a possible political alliance. /COURTESY.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muturi says Central Kenya free to support any party, candidate for the presidency

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi now says that Mt Kenya residents will ultimately decide who to vote for in various elective positions in next year’s elections regardless of their political parties they belong to.

Speaking in Nyeri where he held a meeting with grassroots leaders and Democratic Party officials who endorsed him for the Presidency, Muturi said political leaders are free to associate themselves with whichever party.

“We have always had many political parties and that has never prevented people from voting in a particular way. Anybody making decisions to move to whichever party is within their right and constitutional right to associate themselves with whoever they want,” Muturi said.

“At the end of the day, the masses within the Mt Kenya region and indeed within the country will make the ultimate decision,” he said.

Mt Kenya is largely divided on which party or presidential aspirant to support, with factions emerging-some supporting Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party as others lean towards Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) among others.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru formally joined UDA party.

Waiguru who met Ruto at his official residence in Karen on Tuesday cited pressure from supporters and popularity of the party’s Bottom-Up Economic Model as factors that informed her decision.

