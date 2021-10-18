Kiraitu and Munya united as Raila tours Meru to consolidate Mt Kenya support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIOBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Political arch-rivals Kiraitu Murungi (Meru Governor) and his predecessor Peter Munya (Agriculture Cabinet Secretary) were united Monday in welcoming former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his tour of the county as part of the 2022 presidential election campaigns.

Murungi and Munya have not been seeing eye to eye due to escalating political differences, but they shocked many when they shared a platform and warmly welcomed Odinga whom they accompanied to a series of roadside rallies, in what affirms their support of the ODM party leader’s quest to be president next year.

And Odinga did not disappoint the crowd, to whom he pledged to negotiate for the sale of miraa in foreign countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) if elected to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August next year. Kenyatta is serving his second and final term in office and he has made it clear Odinga is his preferred successor.

“I understand your problems too well and I can assure you that I am committed to enabling the Ameru community get market for their Miraa produce,” he said.

In his agenda, Odinga also reiterated his pledge of a monthly stipend of Sh6,000 for the poor should he form the next government.

Odinga is making inroads to Central Kenya, seen as the theatre of next year’s election due to its high number of voters.

Just recently, Deputy President William Ruto declared that he is the “supreme leader” of Mt Kenya and asked anyone who wants votes there to consult him, in what was dismissed by his opponents.

Odinga and Ruto have intensified campaigns, including in Central Kenya as they position themselves for next year’s election.

A new survey by Mizani Africa however, puts his popularity a distant second with an approval rating of 27.1 percent with Deputy President William Ruto maintaining the lead at 58.2 percent.

Key aspirants, Ruto, Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and others are working to impress the region for support amid divisions blamed of a formidable spokesperson.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is on his second and final term in office, was considered the supreme leader of the region, but his exit from office leaves his followers without a king.

Already tycoons from the region under the Mt Kenya Foundation umbrella have been meeting Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya but they are yet to announce their preferred candidate.

It is however, understood that they highly favour Odinga whom they wanted supported by the rest.

Ruto has dismissed the group and their initiative, saying “Kenya’s future cannot be decided by a few.