Capital News

Capital Health

Kenyatta vacates nationwide curfew, worship places to host two thirds capacity

Big Four

Ruto commits to secure Big 4 agenda gains through bottom-up approach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has committed to secure President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda through his bottom-up approach which...

20 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi urges tolerance, respect to constitutional limits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged tolerance among Kenyans as the country readies for a political transition...

37 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Ruto in animated exchange after 4 months without joint public appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto shared light moments on Wednesday during Kenya’s 58 Mashujaa Day celebrations...

1 hour ago

World

Netflix braces for staff walkout and LGBTQ rally over Chappelle special

Los Angeles, United States, Oct 20 – Netflix bosses braced for an employee walkout and rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday as anger swelled...

2 hours ago

Africa

Nigerian youths protest a year after bloody crackdown

Lagos, Nigeria, Oct 20 – Nigerian youths held memorial protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, one year after security forces violently suppressed mass...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenyans urge Uhuru to lift curfew citing economic hardships

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The lifting of a nationwide night curfew has emerged as a major issue the government needs to address to...

2 hours ago

County News

House Speaker Muturi salutes mama mbogas in Mashujaa Day tribute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has celebrated Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid as heroes singling out vegetable...

3 hours ago

crime

DCI arrests 6 suspects in syndicate behind printing of fake government documents

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct, 20 – Six suspects believed to be part of a syndicate involved in the printing of fake government documents have been...

3 hours ago