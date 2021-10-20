Kenyatta vacates nationwide curfew, worship places to host two thirds capacity

Popular
Big Four
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has committed to secure President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda through his bottom-up approach which...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged tolerance among Kenyans as the country readies for a political transition...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto shared light moments on Wednesday during Kenya’s 58 Mashujaa Day celebrations...
World
Los Angeles, United States, Oct 20 – Netflix bosses braced for an employee walkout and rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday as anger swelled...
Africa
Lagos, Nigeria, Oct 20 – Nigerian youths held memorial protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, one year after security forces violently suppressed mass...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The lifting of a nationwide night curfew has emerged as a major issue the government needs to address to...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has celebrated Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid as heroes singling out vegetable...
crime
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct, 20 – Six suspects believed to be part of a syndicate involved in the printing of fake government documents have been...