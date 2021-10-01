Enhanced voter listing targeting 4mn electors set to commence on Monday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is slated to roll-out a mass voter registration exercise targeting 4 million new electors on Monday.

The month-long Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) activity will be flagged off in Nakuru County. It will come to and end on November 2.

The registration exercise will simultaneously take place in all the 1,450 wards in 47 counties with each ward assigned two voter mobilizers.

A kit movement schedule will also be issued across the 1,450 wards so as to reach the targeted new voters.

The Commission said citizens who attained the age of 18 from 2017 and beyond and got their identification cards will be registered as voters ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

After registration the new voter will be issued with an acknowledgement slip.

According to data presented to Parliament by IEBC, the number of registered voters stood at 19,687,885, as of May 2021.

The agency noted a total of 149,600 Kenyans had enlisted as voters across the country the 2017 General Elections.

The poll agency launched CVR on October 15, 2015 but due to financial constraints, the exercise was confined to constituency offices.

The Commission will also conduct mass voter registration for the diaspora constituency in December.

IEBC will include six more countries in its diaspora list among them South Sudan, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates after they meet the minimum requirement of 3,000 voters.

The listing of voters in diaspora is also expected to take place in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa which participated in the 2017 General election.