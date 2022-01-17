Final mass voter listing kicks off ahead of August polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The final mass voter registration before the August 9 General Election kicked off on Monday amid a call for unregistered eligible voters to turn out and get listed.

The exercise set to conclude on February 9 was rolled out in all the 1,450 county wards across 290 constituencies.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) Registration Officer for Kibra Constituency Beatrice Muli said the turn out on the first day was good and exuded confidence that more Kenyans will be registered.

“We are calling upon all Kenyans and Kibra residents at large to come out and register as voters. We are focusing more on they youth and we are urging them to come forward and be enlisted in the register. What they require to bring is just their original Identity Card or valid passport and of course present themselves in person,” Muli said.

Simson Karani, a newly registered voter, urged young people to register as voters saying they have the power to decide the kind of leaders that the country will have.

“I have just taken my voters card and I am telling the youth that we have the power to change Kenya’s political landscape so let us all come out in large numbers and register as voters so that we don’t complain later that leaders were chosen on our behalf,” Karani said.

IEBC rolled out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration and Diaspora voter registration after the Commission failed to meet its target of registering 4.5 million new voters having only reached 800,462 new voters in October 2021.

Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had earlier said that mass listing for Kenyan citizens residing in the East African Community, United Kingdom, United States of America, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, South Sudan and Germany will begin on January 21 and end on February 6.

IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera stressed on the need for voter registration and the importance of youth’s peaceful participation in electoral processes both as voters and most importantly as candidates for various posts obtainable through election and or nomination.

Voter registration apathy is a growing concern particularly after the commission failed to meet its target in October.