IEBC officials during a Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) activity will be flagged off in Nakuru County in October 2017.

Final mass voter registration set for Jan 17 to Feb 6

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya,   Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the second and final round of the Mass Voter Registration will start on January 17 until February 6.

This is part of preparations for elections set for August this year.

The commission’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati who spoke in Nairobi on Friday appealed to Kenyans and especially the youth who have attained the age of 18 years to take advantage of the exercise and register to vote.

“We also appeal to Kenyans eligible to register as voters, to take advantage of this opportunity. To the youth, it is your constitutional right to register to vote for your preferred leader comes 2022,” he said.

Chebukati said the commission will also undertake a Diaspora voter registration exercise which will commence on January 21 of 2022 February 6.

“The right of Kenyans’ to register as citizens residing out of the country will be based on the presence of a Kenyan embassy, high commission, or consulate and this is in accordance with regulation 34(2) of the registration of voters regulation 2012,” he explained.

Kenyans who live abroad and wish to apply for registration as voters have been advised to present a valid passport, be over 18 years of age, and present their identification documents to the registration officer.

However, Kenyans living within the East African Community (EAC) may use their identity card as proof of their citizenship to register – Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan.

A voter previously registered in Kenya but wishing to be in the Diaspora should visit their preferred registration station to change their voting station and vice versa.

