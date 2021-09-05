Connect with us

Kenya hopes to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021. /FILE/AFP

Corona Virus

Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln COVID-19 doses

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 5 — Ethiopian Airlines, national carrier of the East African country, announced on Saturday that it has transported over 50 million doses of vaccine to more than 28 countries across the globe.
With its technologically equipped facility called “Pharma Wing,” the airliner said it has successfully shipped the doses to different countries, thereby becoming the only African carrier to achieve such a milestone. Being at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines has transported the most needed medical supplies to over 80 countries since the outbreak, according to a statement from the carrier on Saturday. As one of the airlines that did not quit operation amid border closures and travel restrictions by countries due to the pandemic, Ethiopian has reunited more than 63,000 stranded citizens of different countries with their families and loved ones, according to the statement. “I am very much delighted to see such a great humanitarian achievement due to our concerted and determined lifesaving efforts,” Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said, reiterating the crucial role played by the company during this difficult time.
“Ethiopian Airlines has played its irreplaceable role in responding to the dire need of the global cargo transportation amidst the pandemic,” he said. “By this, the Airline has proved to be the pioneer and an epitome of continental and global solidarity.”  With its seventy-five years of operation, Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing airline in Africa, and it has become one of the continent’s leading carriers.

In this article:, , , ,
