Corona Virus
Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln COVID-19 doses
Popular
More on Capital News
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has called out a section of politicians claiming that Huduma Namba...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has secured 29,035 acres of land as habitat for wildlife in Amboseli,...
Africa
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sept 3 – Ethiopia said on Saturday that more than 150 aid trucks had entered war-torn Tigray over the past two days,...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses was delivered in Kenya on Friday...
Fifth Estate
For our country to be successful, and for us to recover post COVID-19, we need to be deliberate in promoting local content. This can...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – A new study now shows that the coronavirus pandemic has sent half of the population of adolescents in Kenya...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 12.2 per cent Thursday after 970 cases were reported, raising the total number...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 -Six Kenyan police officers were charged on Thursday with murder over the deaths in custody of two brothers arrested for...