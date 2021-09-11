DCI arrests suspect behind Kilifi triple murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a man believed to have perpetrated the horrific murders of three men in Kilifi’s Junju B village, which occurred on July 7.

The DCI issued a statement on Saturday saying the prime suspect, Robert Mganga was nabbed from his hideout at Ambuja Court, in Tassia’s Fedha Estate, Nairobi. The suspect is said to have gone into hiding after the killings which sent shockwaves across the country.

“Mganga, is believed to have masterminded the attack on Kilifi businessman and farmer Sidik Anverali Mohammed Sidik, 46, James Kazungu Kafani, a land agent who was in his late fifties and another unidentified man of Indian origin believed to be Sidik’s driver, before setting ablaze their vehicle, a white Toyota Fielder,’’ said the DCI.

The DCI stated that the suspect was arrested on Friday following a sting operation by detectives drawn from the agency’s Special Service Unit (SSU). The perpetrator had previously escaped a police dragnet forcing the DCI to deploy the elite Special Service Unit to take charge in the manhunt.

The arrest came amid calls for justice by the victims’ kin who told detectives he perpetrators were people well known to them.

“It was established that the three were on a land buying mission in the area and had toured a piece of land that Sidik intended to buy, before they were attacked by a machete wielding mob that butchered them to death,” the DCI said.

Sleuths said that eyewitnesses accounts detailed how one of the victims, Kazungu, pleaded with their attackers in their local Giriama dialect begging them to spare their lives without any success, as the assailants pursued them.

The bodies of the victims were found with deep cuts on their heads according to the DCI. They appeared to have been dragged on the ground for a distance, before being abandoned by the roadside near Junju Secondary School in Kilifi.

“The horrifying scene was processed by Crime Scene detectives immediately after the murder, with the forensic evidence gathered and analyzed at DCI’s forensic lab pointing at Mganga as the key suspect,” the DCI said.

The agency reassured the victim’s families will remain seized of the matter until all the perpetrators are brought to book.