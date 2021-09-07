Connect with us

Capital News
Maize in a silo.

Fifth Estate

AGRF 2021 Summit will boost Kenya's momentum towards food systems transformation

Published

By Peter Munya

In the last 10 years, about the exact term of H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, Kenya’s population has increased 32 percent to reach 53.8 million people. Over this period, the urban population in the country has risen from 10 million to just over 15 million people. These two factors – a general rise in population and an increase in the number of urban dwellers – have tremendously increased the pressure on the country’s food systems, calling for a rethink of how we approach our agri-food investments.

The Government of Kenya listed food security as one of its four priorities for development, and while we have made critical steps towards the attainment of 100 percent food and nutrition security, a lot more needs to be done. The focus must now be skewed to agriculture, which stands out as the backbone of the country’s economy, directly contributing 25 percent of the GDP and another 25 percent indirectly.

Undoubtedly, the sector can do even more than this noting that the country’s resources, including extensive arable lands, favourable climates and a youthful population remain vastly underexploited. Indeed, opportunities abound in agriculture for over 500,000 youth that enter the labour market every year, especially now that the government has in place structures allowing for more access to high-quality inputs, better markets and affordable finance.

These are some of the underpinning agenda that we created to centralize agricultural development in our government’s economic transformation plans. And with the foundation firmly in place, we now advance to a period of rapid development that will see us shift from net food importation, hunger and nutrition insecurity, and joblessness.

This is our time to intensively tap on youth, science, technology and innovation to enhance food production, while de-risking agricultural investment. All these while enhancing intra-regional trade by harmonizing policies that allow us to meaningfully contribute to Africa’s food security.

From September 6, Kenya will host Africa’s heads of state and government, private sector players, farmers, scientists, youth and other partners at the AGRF Summit 2021 in Nairobi to discuss the best ways for harmonizing our development agenda, for food and nutrition security plus the creation of jobs that improve the livelihoods of people in the continent.

It is, indeed, an honour for Kenya to be hosting the AGRF 2021 Summit for the second time after successfully hosting the AGRF Summit in 2016, during the first term of H.E. President Kenyatta’s government. The 2021 edition of the AGRF comes at a critical time when the country is working towards rebuilding our food systems following the shocks brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic lay bare the fragility of our food systems, which had already been negatively affected by the effects of climate change including droughts, floods and locust invasions.

These challenges called us to rethink our approach to food production, and as we now seek to build back better. Additionally, this year’s event has more prominence because it comes in the run-up to the UN Food Systems Summit in New York, where world leaders meet later this month to review the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

For us, Africa’s leaders, and other food system stakeholders, the AGRF Summit 2021, thus becomes a platform unlike any other to consolidate our progress, objectives, plans and critical next steps for food systems transformation in Africa.

By Peter Munya, Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives

