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Chinese national convicted on ant smuggling case

“Invertebrates are becoming the new frontier for traffickers,” KWS said in its statement, noting that the trade often flies under the radar compared to high-profile wildlife crimes.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – A Chinese national has been convicted in Kenya for illegally trafficking ants in a case authorities say signals a growing threat to biodiversity.

The Kenya Wildlife Service confirms that Zhang Kuquen was found guilty at the JKIA Law Courts for smuggling Messor cephalotes, a species of ant vital to ecosystem balance.

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The court fined him one million shillings or, in default, sentenced him to one year in prison. He also faces an additional one-year custodial sentence.

Wildlife officials say the conviction highlights the seriousness with which Kenyan courts are treating wildlife crimes — including the illegal trade in lesser-known species.

KWS warns that ants play a critical role in the environment, including soil aeration, seed dispersal, and nutrient cycling.

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