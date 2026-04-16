Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Suspected Foreign Trafficker Arrested as Police Seize Heroin in Mombasa

“Acting with precision and coordination, the officers moved in and successfully apprehended the suspect, effectively disrupting the suspected illicit operation. A subsequent search led to the recovery of heroin packaged in various forms, indicating a well-structured distribution network designed to evade detection while reaching multiple points within the supply chain,” read a statement by the DCI.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, working alongside local police, arrested a suspected trafficker in Musufini, Mombasa County following a tip-off.

The operation yielded heroin prepared for distribution, pointing to an organized supply chain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police say the probe is expanding as part of broader efforts to curb drug trafficking along the coast.

“Acting with precision and coordination, the officers moved in and successfully apprehended the suspect, effectively disrupting the suspected illicit operation. A subsequent search led to the recovery of heroin packaged in various forms, indicating a well-structured distribution network designed to evade detection while reaching multiple points within the supply chain,” read a statement by the DCI.

Investigations continue to establish the full scope of the operation, including possible accomplices and distribution links, as efforts intensify to clamp down on the proliferation of hard drugs within the coastal region and beyond.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

National Assembly to hold public hearing on forest management law

The Bill seeks to amend the Forest Conservation and Management Act, Cap. 385 to align it with modern realities, as well as contemporary global...

39 minutes ago

Kenya

Nairobi Women Launch ‘Two Term Brigade’ to Rally Support for Ruto Re-Election

The initiative brings together young mothers from all 85 wards in the capital, with a mission to popularise the government’s agenda and rally support...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Auditor-General Under Fire in Kenya Eurobond Constitutional Dispute

The petitioners insist that all public debt, regardless of where it is held, is subject to full audit oversight and cannot be excluded on...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Data Commissioner Orders Hospital to Pay Sh525,000 for Mishandling Patient’s Medical Data

The case was filed by Merceline Odeyo, who alleged that the hospital repeatedly issued her with medical results belonging to another patient with a...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Petition Challenges Mandatory Sentences in Sexual Offences Act, Raises Jail Reform Debate

At the core of the case is a push to align sentencing with principles of fairness, human dignity, and individualized justice.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo Urges Pope Leo XIV to Pray for Kenya During Africa Visit

Kalonzo urged the Pope to intercede for peace, unity, and responsible leadership in Kenya.

5 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Probe Fuel Quality in Kenya as Concerns Over Substandard Imports Grow

KPA told senators that standard maritime procedures were followed once documentation was received.

7 hours ago

Kenya

Mediheal Cleared of Organ Trafficking Claims as MPs Call for Transplant Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – A parliamentary committee has cleared Mediheal Group of Hospitals of allegations of organ trafficking, bringing to a close month...

8 hours ago