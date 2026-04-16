Suspected Foreign Trafficker Arrested as Police Seize Heroin in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, working alongside local police, arrested a suspected trafficker in Musufini, Mombasa County following a tip-off.

The operation yielded heroin prepared for distribution, pointing to an organized supply chain.

Police say the probe is expanding as part of broader efforts to curb drug trafficking along the coast.

“Acting with precision and coordination, the officers moved in and successfully apprehended the suspect, effectively disrupting the suspected illicit operation. A subsequent search led to the recovery of heroin packaged in various forms, indicating a well-structured distribution network designed to evade detection while reaching multiple points within the supply chain,” read a statement by the DCI.

Investigations continue to establish the full scope of the operation, including possible accomplices and distribution links, as efforts intensify to clamp down on the proliferation of hard drugs within the coastal region and beyond.