ODM to unveil next phase after consultative meeting in May

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold a joint National Executive Committee, Parliamentary Group, and Governors retreat from May 1 to May 3 as part of its broader organisational roadmap.

The retreat will come after a series of youth conventions starting in Nairobi and Mombasa, which the party says are aimed at revitalising its structures and preparing for the next political phase.

“As part of the activation programme, we shall be embarking on countrywide tours for a series of youth conventions aimed at rejuvenating, revamping and re-energising the Party,” ODM Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said.

The activities will be held in 25 counties and will begin as follows:

– Monday, April 20, 2026 – Youth conference in Nairobi County – Sunday, April 26, 2026 – Mombasa – Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, 2026 – Joint NEC/PG & Governors retreat Omanyo said the upcoming activities are central to strengthening coordination between the party’s leadership arms.

The party’s Central Committee also urged members to resolve outstanding grassroots election disputes through internal party mechanisms as it moves to consolidate its structures countrywide.

“We urge our party members in areas where grassroots elections have not been concluded to exhaust the relevant internal dispute resolution mechanisms to reach an agreeable conclusion that will see the exercise completed so that we can all get on the journey of building our Party as we head into the election year,” she said.