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Senate calls Murkomen, Kanja to answer for surge in political unrest

Lawmakers said the issue of marauding gangs has recently dominated discussions in Parliament, noting that such groups are increasingly targeting leaders, businesspeople, and even security officers.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Inspector General Douglas Kanja and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen have been summoned by the Senate amid growing concern over politically instigated violence.

Senators are seeking accountability for recent incidents and a clear plan to prevent further clashes.

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Senate Committee on Security Chairperson Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo) said the session is expected to take place on Thursday next week.

This morning’s session was called off after only Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohammed and a senior official from the ministry appeared before the committee to address gaps in security response and coordination.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna backed Dullo in demanding that Murkomen and Kanja be present to address their concerns.

Lawmakers said the issue of marauding gangs has recently dominated discussions in Parliament, noting that such groups are increasingly targeting leaders, business-people, and even security officers.

This comes days after Southern Bypass experienced significant traffic disruption when suspected goons blocked sections of the highway and attacked motorists, reportedly ahead of a political rally in Kikuyu.

The alleged inaction left citizens to defend themselves against gangs who reportedly blocked roads and attacked motorists for about two hours.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the National Police Service of arriving late and “pretending to act” during the chaos.

Murkomen has strongly condemned the surge in political violence and the use of hired gangs, calling for decisive judicial action to deter perpetrators. Police have since reopened the road and restored order.

“The greatest threat to national security is leaders in suits who hold high office but organise young people into goons instead of creating opportunities for them,” Murkomen said.

A report by the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative, presented to President William Ruto in December 2025, paints a worrying picture. It indicates that Nairobi County alone has about 130 gangs involved in activities such as political violence, kidnapping, and murder—often linked to political interests.

Other counties flagged for widespread gang activity include Kakamega County, Bungoma County, Kisii County, Kisumu County, and Homa Bay County.

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