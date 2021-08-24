Uhuru says it is Kenyans who lost in BBI judgement not him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused Courts of denying Kenyans what is rightfully theirs after Friday’s landmark ruling by the Court of Appeal that upheld the Constitutional Court judgment finding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaking to Media Editors at State House Nairobi on Monday, Kenyatta reiterated that BBI was not about power sharing or propelling anyone to the power.

“It was not about who was going to be the President, who was not going to be president or Uhuru wanting to extend his term. I have said many times that I am very grateful to God and the people of Kenya for giving me this opportunity and I am more than ready to serve and finish my program but this was also part of my agenda to be able to bring people together and ensure we have a peaceful and united Kenya,” Kenyatta said as his Deputy William Ruto welcomed the judgement saying, “the whole BBI process was a waste of time.”

Kenyatta said that although he does not agree with the court decision; he will respect it and fight for what he believes, even after his term expires next year.

“So it is Kenyans who have lost. I Uhuru has not lost anything I just feel sad that we could actually, for political reasons deny our people something that would not only have improved their lives and livelihoods but make Kenya a more cohesive society,” said Kenyatta, declaring, “I don’t give up, I always believe that one must fight for those things that he believes in, whether in office or not.”

A seven-judge bench of the Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the Constitutional Court judgment finding the BBI process illegal, unconstitutional, null and void in a decision set to shift the political landscape with a year before the country goes for General Elections.

“The president does not have authority under the Constitution to initiate changes to the Constitution,” Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga said in the reading the majority ruling.

The court also upheld the decision on the quorum threshold in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission saying the number of commissioners must not fall below 4.

“The amendments proposed by the BBI initiative were so far-reaching in character, scope and content as to shake the foundation and alter the identity and character of the Constitution,” Justice Patrick Kiage said.

The state through Solicitor General Ken Ogeto has indicated plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.