Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga display the BBI report handed to them on October 21, 2020 in Kisii. The entire process was nullified by the High Court on May 13, 2021 faulting the president for initiating Constitutional changes. Their challenge at the Appeals Court was also dismissed on August 20, 2021.

BBI

Uhuru says it is Kenyans who lost in BBI judgement not him

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused Courts of denying Kenyans what is rightfully theirs after Friday’s landmark ruling by the Court of Appeal that upheld the Constitutional Court judgment finding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaking to Media Editors at State House Nairobi on Monday, Kenyatta reiterated that BBI was not about power sharing or propelling anyone to the power.

“It was not about who was going to be the President, who was not going to be president or Uhuru wanting to extend his term. I have said many times that I am very grateful to God and the people of Kenya  for giving me this opportunity and I am more than ready to serve and finish my program but this was also part of my agenda to be able to bring people together and ensure we have a peaceful and united Kenya,” Kenyatta said as his Deputy William Ruto welcomed the judgement saying, “the whole BBI process was a waste of time.”

Kenyatta said that although he does not agree with the court decision; he will respect it and fight for what he believes, even after his term expires next year.

“So it is Kenyans who have lost. I Uhuru has not lost anything I just feel sad that we could actually, for political reasons deny our people something that would not only have improved their lives and livelihoods but make Kenya a more cohesive society,” said Kenyatta, declaring, “I don’t give up, I always believe that one must fight for those things that he believes in, whether in office or not.”

A seven-judge bench of the Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the Constitutional Court judgment finding the BBI process illegal,  unconstitutional, null and void in a decision set to shift the political landscape with a year before the country goes  for General Elections.

“The president does not have authority under the Constitution to initiate changes to the Constitution,” Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga said in the reading the majority ruling.

The court also upheld the decision on the quorum threshold in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission saying the number of commissioners must not fall below 4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The amendments proposed by the BBI initiative were so far-reaching in character, scope and content as to shake the foundation and alter the identity and character of the Constitution,” Justice Patrick Kiage said.

The state through Solicitor General Ken Ogeto has indicated plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya and Tanzania sign new MOUs to strengthen diplomatic ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Diplomatic Consultations, Education and demarcation of boundaries so...

25 mins ago

BBI

I won’t resign, Ruto tells Uhuru in epic supremacy battle

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded directly to calls by his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who asked him to...

59 mins ago

World

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Senegal

Dakar (AFP), Aug 24 – Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for crimes against humanity, died from...

1 hour ago

World

Zambian opposition leader takes oath of office for presidency

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 24 – Zambia’s newly-elected leader Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in on Tuesday after a comprehensive election victory hailed as a rare...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Amoth named in tribunal to examine land court judge’s mental incapacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended Environment and Land Court Judge Mary Muthoni Gitumbi following a recommendation by the Judicial...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria says Uhuru’s bid to unite OKA and Raila a waste of time

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has dismissed recent meetings between President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga...

5 hours ago

BBI

Kuria: Insistence on running one-man show sunk BBI ship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria now says that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution Amendment Bill was bound...

6 hours ago

Kenya

50 magistrates to be hired starting next month: CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Fifty more magistrates will be recruited into the Judiciary beginning September, Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced. Koome says...

7 hours ago