Kiage says amendment power intrinsically limited, finds basic structure doctrine applicable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Court of Appeal judge Patrick Kiage has endorsed the basic structure doctrine saying amendment power is intrinsically limited.

Kiage said appellants in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review suit had failed make a case to allow the appellate court to undo a declaration by the Constitutional Court declaring the basic structure doctrine applicable in Kenya.

“Power to amend the constitution as provided in Article 255 and 257 is limited,” he declared on Friday.

“The amendments proposed by the BBI initiative were so far reaching in character, scope and content as to shake the foundation and alter the identity and character of the Constitution,” Justice Kiage added.

He said an amendment process must include civic education, public participation, the debate and eventually a referendum, adding any amendment that radically alter the core ethos and principles of a constitutional charter is not an amendment but a dismemberment and is deemed unconstitutional.