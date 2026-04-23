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IEBC Voter Drive Gains Momentum in Kisii as Nyaribari Chache Leads

Nyambane praised the electorate for responding positively to IEBC’s call to register ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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KISII, Kenya Apr 23 – Nyaribari Chache parliamentary aspirant Okeng’o Nyambane has commended residents for turning out in large numbers to register as voters, terming the move a strong demonstration of civic responsibility and commitment to democratic participation.

The remarks follow a visit by Francis Oduor, a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), who assessed the progress of the ongoing mass voter registration exercise in the region.

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According to Oduor, Kisii has achieved 61% of its voter registration target. Nyaribari Chache constituency has surpassed expectations, recording an impressive 114%, while Nyaribari Masaba trails at 41%.

Speaking in Kisii, Nyambane praised the electorate for responding positively to IEBC’s call to register ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I want to sincerely thank the people of Nyaribari Chache for coming out in large numbers to register. This is a clear indication that you are ready to shape your future through the ballot,” he said.

He urged those yet to register to take advantage of the ongoing exercise, emphasizing that every vote plays a critical role in determining the constituency’s development agenda.

Nyambane also called on young people, especially first-time voters, to actively participate in the process, noting that their voices are essential in shaping leadership and governance.

The IEBC continues to encourage eligible Kenyans across the country to register, warning that failure to do so could lock them out of participating in future elections.

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