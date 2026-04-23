Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

In a notice issued Wednesday, the embassy said the initiative— themed “AI for a Smarter Future, China and Africa Advancing Together on a New Journey” — will invite submissions of innovative AI application cases from youth across multiple sectors/FILE

Africa

Chinese Embassy unveils AI Competition, study visit for African youth

The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi has launched an AI innovation competition and study visit programme for African youth to boost technology collaboration and skills development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Case Innovation Competition and Study Visit programme targeting young people across Africa, in a move aimed at deepening technological cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and the continent.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the embassy said the initiative— themed “AI for a Smarter Future, China and Africa Advancing Together on a New Journey” — will invite submissions of innovative AI application cases from youth across multiple sectors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The activity is open to youth from African countries for a broad solicitation of AI application cases… with the aim of selecting AI application practices that demonstrate innovation, exemplary value, and potential for broader replication,” the embassy said.

According to the notice, submissions may focus on areas such as public well-being, scientific and technological advancement, industrial applications, cultural exchange, and talent development.

Selected cases will be compiled into a formal collection, with top participants receiving certificates and prizes.

Outstanding entrants will also be invited to China for study visits and exchange programmes aimed at fostering collaboration and skills development in artificial intelligence.

The competition is open to a wide pool of applicants, including university students, young researchers, start-up innovators, and professionals working in AI and related fields, as well as other youth demonstrating practical experience and innovation potential.

Submissions will be accepted until May 29, followed by an evaluation period running from May 30 to June 12.

Details of the study visit programme will be announced at a later stage.

The embassy said the initiative is part of broader efforts led by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to strengthen scientific and technological collaboration and empower young talent.

The programme also coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, and has been listed among key activities for the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

The initiative is expected to provide a platform for knowledge-sharing, innovation, and deeper engagement between Chinese and African youth in shaping future digital and technological landscapes.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

OPINION: How China is Turning Its Four Propositions into a New Global Playbook

The first proposition, peaceful coexistence, is increasingly reflected in the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which prioritises dialogue over confrontation and collective security over bloc...

21 hours ago

Africa

AU convenes Ambassadors in Beijing to maximise China tariff-free trade offer

African Union convenes ambassadors in Beijing to align strategy on China’s 100 per cent tariff-free market access, boosting trade, AfCFTA, and Agenda 2063 goals.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Will ‘Niko Kadi’ movement finally turn digital activism into ballots

Gen Z dominates political debate online ahead of the 2027 elections, but voter registration and turnout gaps persist despite emerging youth-led campaigns like “Niko...

3 days ago

Africa

UNICEF projects USD380bn climate-induced loss in education earnings in Africa by 2050

UNICEF warns that climate-related disasters are severely disrupting education in Eastern and Southern Africa, risking up to $380 billion in lost future earnings by...

3 days ago

Africa

Ethiopian officials commend China-Ethiopia cooperation in language education, skills development

Ethiopia's State Minister of Labor and Skills Teshale Berecha underscored the Ethiopian government's steadfast commitment to ensuring better access to education and training. He...

5 days ago

Litigation

Akamba seek compensation and land restitution from UK in historic claim

The Akamba community has launched a legal claim against the UK government, arguing that colonial policies dismantled their economy and continue to affect millions...

5 days ago

Africa

Mudavadi urges action-led urban planning reforms as Nairobi hosts regional forum

Kenya hosts the Africa Urban Forum in Nairobi as leaders call for urgent action on housing, urbanisation, and sustainable city development across the continent.

April 9, 2026

business

Kenya called to improve business climate to fully leverage China’s Zero-Tariff Offer

Kenya urged to improve business climate and exports to benefit from China’s zero-tariff policy for African goods starting May 2026, opening access to a...

April 6, 2026