Chinese Embassy unveils AI Competition, study visit for African youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Case Innovation Competition and Study Visit programme targeting young people across Africa, in a move aimed at deepening technological cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and the continent.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the embassy said the initiative— themed “AI for a Smarter Future, China and Africa Advancing Together on a New Journey” — will invite submissions of innovative AI application cases from youth across multiple sectors.

“The activity is open to youth from African countries for a broad solicitation of AI application cases… with the aim of selecting AI application practices that demonstrate innovation, exemplary value, and potential for broader replication,” the embassy said.

According to the notice, submissions may focus on areas such as public well-being, scientific and technological advancement, industrial applications, cultural exchange, and talent development.

Selected cases will be compiled into a formal collection, with top participants receiving certificates and prizes.

Outstanding entrants will also be invited to China for study visits and exchange programmes aimed at fostering collaboration and skills development in artificial intelligence.

The competition is open to a wide pool of applicants, including university students, young researchers, start-up innovators, and professionals working in AI and related fields, as well as other youth demonstrating practical experience and innovation potential.

Submissions will be accepted until May 29, followed by an evaluation period running from May 30 to June 12.

Details of the study visit programme will be announced at a later stage.

The embassy said the initiative is part of broader efforts led by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to strengthen scientific and technological collaboration and empower young talent.

The programme also coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, and has been listed among key activities for the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

The initiative is expected to provide a platform for knowledge-sharing, innovation, and deeper engagement between Chinese and African youth in shaping future digital and technological landscapes.