Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya is the main shipping logistics hub of Eastern and Central Africa, giving her a competitive advantage in shipbuilding and maritime engineering in the region.

Fifth Estate

Shipbuilding to propel Kenya into an African maritime hub

Published

The launch and operationalisation of the Kenya Shipyard Limited by the State is not only a major leap in the country’s quest to be a shipbuilding hub but also a leading maritime economy in Africa.

While Kenya Shipyard Limited is primarily tasked with construction, repair and maintenance of shipping vessels, the agency will also be instrumental in developing local ship manufacturing, critical to achieving the Blue Economy agenda.

The global market for ship construction, estimated at USD 126 billion in 2020, is currently dominated by South Korea (40 percent), China (25 percent and Japan (15 percent). Kenya should be angling for a slice of this lucrative pie hence the need to enhance her capacity to build modern vessels to reduce reliance on foreign-built ships.

Africa’s shipping and maritime sector is largely under-developed. But according to UNCTAD, the continent’s share of world maritime exports is currently at 7 percent and growing. Investing in shipbuilding therefore has potential to transform African coastal states into maritime hubs.

Kenya is the main shipping logistics hub of Eastern and Central Africa, giving her a competitive advantage in shipbuilding and maritime engineering in the region. In the past, ship engineering in Kenya was carried out at the port of Mombasa. In September 2020, the Kenya Navy embarked on building a slipway shipyard at its Mtongwe Base, the first of its kind in East Africa.

The navy project as well as the newly launched Kisumu port demonstrate Kenya’s readiness to be a big player in maritime transport in the region. The inauguration of a marine academy in Kisumu will help boost human resource training for sustainable growth of the industry. This will create jobs and support a maritime engineering and technical ecosystem.

Ship construction in Kenya is not a futuristic concept. Already, the MV Uhuru II, the first vessel to be constructed at Kisumu port in over 70 years, is being built under a partnership between Kenya Shipyard Limited and a Dutch shipbuilding company. The project will create over 1,000 jobs. The benefits of making ships locally is already trickling down into the local economy.

This is an example of how Kenya can harness her maritime resources to propel her industrialization agenda under the Vision 2030. Improving shipping and maritime infrastructure is a key component of the economic roadmap. Why then not build our own ferries instead of importing used vessels from other countries at high cost?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ship building is also critical in realizing Kenya’s Blue Economy agenda. The Blue Economy will require specialized vessels, for instance, deep sea fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone where a vast amount of our untapped marine fisheries resources lie.

Securing our marine assets also requires well-equipped vessels. Here, Kenya Shipyard Limited and Kenya Coast Guard Services can partner with international firms with technical expertise in that area. Also, why not build customized vessels for cruise tourism to attract more domestic and international visitors?

Maritime transportation is the predominant mode for movement of cargo globally. In an increasingly globalized trade arena, shipping is critical to a country’s competitive advantage. Availability of skilled and relatively affordable but well-trained local manpower will also attract investors into the sector given that ship construction is highly competitive.

While shipbuilding is dominated by Asian nations, demand for ships is higher in developing economies meaning countries like Kenya can position themselves to serve this market.

Apart from providing new jobs, a national shipbuilding strategy has many multiplier impacts such as linkages to a supply ecosystem, mostly small and medium enterprises sub-contracted to provide materials for use in the shipyards. Technology transfer through partnerships with established global vessel makers is another benefit.

In a nutshell, shipbuilding is a whole new frontier for a country like Kenya seeking maritime hub status and to tap into the Blue Economy to improve the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

Mr. Murumba is CEO, Impulso Kenya Limited. Email: peterwafula@impulsokenyaltd.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Medics decry overreliance on aid amid slow progress towards attaining heard immunity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) has expressed concern over the slow progress made by the health...

12 mins ago

Africa

Car bomb wounds 15 UN peacekeepers in north Mali

Bamako, Mali, June 25 – A car bomb in northern Mali has wounded 15 UN peacekeepers, the United Nations said on Friday, in the latest...

22 mins ago

Biden Administration

China blasts US over trade restrictions on Xinjiang firms

Beijing (AFP), Jun 24 – China on Friday hit out at a “bandit-like” US government after Washington banned imports of solar panel materials from...

25 mins ago

Biden Administration

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive deal

Paris (AFP), Jun 25 – The United States and France on Friday warned Iran that time was running out to return to a nuclear...

44 mins ago

Kenya

Sossion quits after 8 years at the helm of KNUT

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Firebrand trade unionist Wilson Sossion has resigned from his position as Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of...

3 hours ago

Africa

Safari Rally’s return triggers excitement in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, June 25 – Silent for 19 years, the Safari Rally returned to Kenya on Thursday with thousands of fans gathering in Nairobi for...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

Why people join the Chinese Communist Party

Beijing (AFP), Jun 25 – The Chinese Communist Party boasts 92 million members from all walks of life, drawn by ideology, ambition, and the...

6 hours ago

County News

2 chiefs, 3 assistants arrested after erecting unauthorized roadblocks

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Two chiefs and three assistant chiefs were arrested in Kajulu Mamboleo on Wednesday for erecting illegal roadblocks to enforce...

6 hours ago