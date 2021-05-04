Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) listens as Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (L), speaks during a joint press conference at the State House in Nairobi on May 4, 2021. - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is in Kenya on a two-day official visit. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)

Africa

Kenya, Tanzania agree to ease trade, border barriers

BERNARD MOMANYI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May – Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to eliminate barriers hindering the smooth flow of trade and people between the two East African nations.

The decision was arrived at Tuesday at State House, Nairobi during bilateral talks led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Tanzania Head of State Samia Suluhu Hassan.

A joint team of experts will be set up to address the disjointed enforcement of cross-border Covid-19 containment protocols, one of the most pronounced non-tarriff trade barrier between the two nations.

“Just as His Excellency the President has said, we have agreed that our Health Ministers need to sit down and come up with a structured system of testing our people at the border points to allow easy movement of our people so as to do their businesses,” President Samia Suluhu told the media at State House, Nairobi.

The two leaders noted that Kenya and Tanzania need to develop modalities for mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results, noting that the lack of harmonized protocols has hampered free flow of goods and people.

“First, we noted that trade between Kenya and Tanzania is facing some administrative challenges. They include non-tariff barriers and other restrictions which are frustrating trade and investment between our two countries,” President Kenyatta said.

The Kenyan Head of State congratulated President Suluhu for assuming the leadership of her country’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and assured her of Kenya’s unwavering support.

He said Kenya and Tanzania were not only geographically conjoined but have a common culture, common language, shared heritage and a common ancestry.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Your visit has given us the opportunity to renew our relations and we want to assure you that the Republic of Kenya and my Government will be in the forefront working together with you and your Administration to ensure our unity especially as East African nations and neighbours, will continue to grow and be strengthened for the benefit of our people,” President Kenyatta said.

He said Kenya and Tanzania had agreed to rejig their Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) to enable it deal with issues affecting trade, adding that the two countries had agreements on importation of natural gas from Tanzania to Kenya, and another on cultural exchanges.

“We have agreed to re-energize the Joint Commission for Cooperation between our two countries, and we have directed our Ministers to meet regularly to ensure that they continue strengthening our relations by sorting out minor problems affecting our people as they do business and interact with each other.

“They (JCC) need to ensure that investors coming from either Tanzania or Kenya do not face hurdles by ensuring a structured system is put in place to help us build our countries for the mutual benefit of our people,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also spoke about shared infrastructure saying Kenya and Tanzania had agreed to improve their connectivity through new roads, aviation and maritime transport so as to hasten economic growth.

“We will strengthen aviation, railway, sea and lake transport as well as roads. We also discussed the need to hasten the construction of the Malindi-Lungalunga-Bagamoyo Road to ease movement of goods and people,” he said.

On the signed agreement on natural gas imports from Tanzania, President Kenyatta said the resource will help Kenya meet its growing energy demand.

“We also agreed to build a gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa that will lower energy costs in Kenya and help our industries to access environmentally friendly energy,” he said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a two-day State Visit to Kenya, and is on Wednesday scheduled to address a joint sitting of Kenya’s bicameral parliament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Tigray war rips thousands of children from parents: charity

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 4 – Ethiopia’s Tigray war has separated thousands of children from their parents, and many now face “dire” and dangerous conditions...

1 hour ago

BBI

Speaker Muturi rules out any amendments to the BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ruled out further amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 also known as...

2 hours ago

EAC

Kenya, Tanzania to deepen bilateral relations after Uhuru, Suluhu meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday agreed to deepen bilateral relations, after a tense period under the leadership of former President,...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Tanzania unveils Covid restrictions, citing fear of variants

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Germany to ease virus curbs for vaccinated people

Berlin, Germany, May 4 – People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to abide by curfews and contact restrictions in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Police seize Sh350 million fake currency in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4-Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have confiscated Sh350 million in fake currency during a raid at a construction...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

With a ‘corona pass’, Denmark goes forward on Covid exit

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 4 – Denmark on Tuesday announced new steps in its Covid strategy to reopen society, with the spread of the virus deemed...

5 hours ago

Kenya

MCK to award top journalists Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- The Media Council of Kenya(MCK) was on Tuesday set to announce winners of the 2021 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA),...

7 hours ago