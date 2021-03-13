Househelp filmed slamming her former employer’s children on the floor arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – A young woman who was caught on video brutalizing minors belonging to her former employer has been arrested in Eldoret.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday said the middle-aged women who had been engaging city-based detectives in a cat and mouse game since Friday night, fell into their dragnet in Eldoret, as she tried to escape.

According to the agency, the suspect had booked herself into a Busia-bound bus, in the hope that she would finally sneak out of the country to a neighboring country, where she is believed to have relations.

The perpetrator who was found in possession of two Kenyan identification cards is accused of grossly assaulting two minors, who are currently fighting for their lives at a city hospital, after she disagreed with her employer and was shown the door.

“Instead of taking her marching orders kindly after the sack, she stealthily crept back to her employer’s residence in her absence and assaulted her children, ostensibly to get back at her. We thank the members of the public who provided crucial information leading to her arrest,” read a tweet from the DCI

Police were forced to swing into action following the overwhelming public outcry over photos and video clips that went viral, depicting a young woman brutalizing underage children belonging to her former employer.