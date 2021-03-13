Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The suspect (pictured) had booked herself into a Busia-bound bus, in the hope that she would finally sneak out of the country to a neighboring country, where she is believed to have relations/DCI

County News

Househelp filmed slamming her former employer’s children on the floor arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday said the middle-aged women who had been engaging city-based detectives in a cat and mouse game since Friday night, fell into their dragnet in Eldoret, as she tried to escape.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – A young woman who was caught on video brutalizing minors belonging to her former employer has been arrested in Eldoret.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday said the middle-aged women who had been engaging city-based detectives in a cat and mouse game since Friday night, fell into their dragnet in Eldoret, as she tried to escape.

According to the agency, the suspect had booked herself into a Busia-bound bus, in the hope that she would finally sneak out of the country to a neighboring country, where she is believed to have relations.

The perpetrator who was found in possession of two Kenyan identification cards is accused of grossly assaulting two minors, who are currently fighting for their lives at a city hospital, after she disagreed with her employer and was shown the door.

“Instead of taking her marching orders kindly after the sack, she stealthily crept back to her employer’s residence in her absence and assaulted her children, ostensibly to get back at her. We thank the members of the public who provided crucial information leading to her arrest,” read a tweet from the DCI

Police were forced to swing into action following the overwhelming public outcry over photos and video clips that went viral, depicting a young woman brutalizing underage children belonging to her former employer.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate at 13.8pc, 7 deaths reported

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday said an additional 870 COVID-19 infections marking a 13.8pc positivity rate.

12 mins ago

Africa

Nigeria steps up hunt for 39 kidnapped students

Kano, Nigeria. March 13 – Nigerian security forces stepped up efforts on Saturday to rescue dozens of students who were abducted from their hostels in...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale tests positive for COVID-19

ODM Party has been conducting targeted tests on officials who had close contact with Party Leader Raila Odinga who tested positive for the virus...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Sputnik V in eastern Europe: Propaganda tool or godsend?

Prague, Czech Republic, March 13 – Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has sown division among former Eastern Bloc countries, analysts say, with some seeing it as...

7 hours ago

Headlines

KCAA says delayed flights at JKIA caused by power systems failure

KCAA pointed out that the movement of aircraft was getting back to normal with the power glitch having been resolved.

8 hours ago

Africa

Daring to dream: Libyans regain hope after decade of war

Tripoli, Libya, March 13 – In divided Libya, the breakthrough appointment of a unity government has raised hopes for reconciliation among people exhausted by a...

8 hours ago

World

China urges countries to stop double-standards on human rights issues

BEIJING, China, March 12 – China urges some related countries to abandon ideological prejudice and stop double standards on human rights issues, a Foreign...

9 hours ago
XI JINPING XI JINPING

Biden Administration

China hopes upcoming dialogue with U.S. can promote sound, steady development of bilateral ties: spokesperson

BEIJING, China, March 12 – China on Friday expressed hope that the upcoming high-level strategic dialogue between top diplomats of China and the United...

9 hours ago