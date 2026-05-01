Uganda warns of rising measles cases nationwide

KAMPALA, Apr 30 – Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Thursday reported a surge in measles cases, with 20 districts confirming outbreaks so far this year.

Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services for Uganda’s Ministry of Health, said in a statement that despite progress in controlling the disease, measles continues to affect communities, particularly unvaccinated children.

“Investigations revealed that 75 percent of the measles cases are among children under five years of age while 64 percent measles patients never received any measles-rubella vaccination, while only 33 percent received only one dose of the vaccine; which is not adequate for protection,” Olaro said.

In 2025, a total of 66 districts reported confirmed outbreaks, with more than 10,163 cases and 60 deaths recorded. About 31 percent of the deaths occurred in the remote northeastern Karamoja region.

From January to April this year, 20 districts have confirmed outbreaks, with 12 measles-related deaths reported. Many of the fatalities have been linked to underlying conditions such as malnutrition, delayed care-seeking, and lack of vaccination.

Olaro emphasized that measles can be prevented with at least two doses of the vaccine.

He said the ministry, with support from partners, has activated national and regional response mechanisms and is supporting district-led vaccination campaigns targeting children aged 9-59 months.

Health officials also announced a nationwide measles-rubella immunization campaign scheduled for October, to be conducted with support from global partners including the World Health Organization (WHO).

The campaign aims to vaccinate all children aged 9 to 59 months across the country, including those in refugee communities. It will be free of charge and cover all children regardless of their previous Measles-Rubella vaccination status.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease spread through coughing and sneezing. It can cause severe illness, with symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. According to the WHO, symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after infection.