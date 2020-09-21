TSC orders teachers to report back to school by September 28

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on Monday ordered both primary and secondary school teachers to report back to learning institutions by September 28 ahead of the eventual reopening of schools.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said teachers are prepared to recover the time lost due to a nationwide coronavirus-triggered closure of schools in mid-March.

Macharia made the announcement after meeting with education stakeholders convened by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

“We ask our teachers to report to school on Monday, September 28 to prepare for the eventual opening of schools, so our teachers can report any day between now and Monday and start preparing schools,” said Macharia.

Magoha, who has cautiously evaded to publicly comment on the reopening of learning institutions said: “I think it’s about time to call our children back to school.”

Magoha however said they will issue dates for re-opening after ‘appropriate government machinery has gone through the plans.’

A ministerial forum to review the proposed school calendar is set to take place by Friday, September 25, bringing together CS Magoha, Interior’s Fred Matiangi and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

The ministerial forum will precede a presidential address on the further re-opening of the economy which has slowed down since March, and the re-opening of schools.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CS Magoha had earlier on expressed fears that achieving social distancing in public schools will be a challenge.

He however noted that the government will attempt to provide masks to vulnerable and less fortunate school going children.