Court temporary cedes Humphrey Kariuki’s passports held in tax evasion case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A Nairobi Chief Magistrate’s court Wednesday allowed businessman Humphrey Kariuki to travel outside the country to attend scheduled business meetings, temporary allowing him to take back his passports which were surrendered to court.

The court allowed Kariuki to obtain his passports held as security in a tax evasion case he faces alongside co-directors at African Spirits Company Limited

Kariuki’s lawyer Cecil Miller, told the court his client had previously been given the passports and returned them on time and dates indicated by the court.

Duty magistrate Martha Mutuku, disallowed the objections raised by the prosecution, on grounds that Kariki is flight risk.

The prosecution suggested that the meetings in DRC Congo and Zambia Republic can be conducted virtually.

The court however held it has no power to dictate how the applicant intended to conduct his meetings, besides travelling to the UK for medical check-up.

The magistrate noted that the planned travel by Kariuki will not interfere with the pending case.

The businessman was directed to return the documents to court by November 6.

The court scheduled a mention on November 18 to confirm Karikui’s return in the country and check if the passports have been deposited back in court being part of conditional release in Sh41.2 billion tax evasion case.