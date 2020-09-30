Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Humphrey Kariuki (right) with his lawyer Cecil Miller (left). Miller, told the court his client had previously been given the passports and returned them on time and dates indicated by the court/FILE

County News

Court temporary cedes Humphrey Kariuki’s passports held in tax evasion case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A Nairobi Chief Magistrate’s court Wednesday allowed businessman Humphrey Kariuki to travel outside the country to attend scheduled business meetings, temporary allowing him to take back his passports which were surrendered to court.

The court allowed Kariuki to obtain his passports held as security in a tax evasion case he faces alongside co-directors at African Spirits Company Limited

Kariuki’s lawyer Cecil Miller, told the court his client had previously been given the passports and returned them on time and dates indicated by the court.

Duty magistrate Martha Mutuku, disallowed the objections raised by the prosecution, on grounds that Kariki is flight risk.

The prosecution suggested that the meetings in DRC Congo and Zambia Republic can be conducted virtually.

The court however held it has no power to dictate how the applicant intended to conduct his meetings, besides travelling to the UK for medical check-up.

The magistrate noted that the planned travel by Kariuki will not interfere with the pending case.

The businessman was directed to return the documents to court by November 6.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The court scheduled a mention on November 18 to confirm Karikui’s return in the country and check if the passports have been deposited back in court being part of conditional release in Sh41.2 billion tax evasion case.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

France approves Rwanda genocide suspect’s transfer to UN tribunal

Paris, France, Sep 30 – France’s top appeals court ruled Wednesday that alleged Rwandan genocide financier Felicien Kabuga be transferred to a UN tribunal...

35 mins ago

World

Kuwait’s late emir buried after his successor is sworn in

Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sep 30 – Kuwait’s late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, an acclaimed diplomat and mediator, was laid to rest on Wednesday,...

35 mins ago

World

Anger after Indian police cremate gang-rape victim

Bool Gahri, India, Sep 30 – Indian police were accused Wednesday of cremating the body a teenaged “untouchable” Dalit woman against her family’s wishes...

1 hour ago

World

Pompeo calls for pope to show ‘courage’ over China

Rome, Italy, Sep 30 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revived a spat with the Vatican Wednesday during a visit to Rome, a...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Thirdway Parliament dissolution petition referred to CJ for bench constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – High Court Judge Justice James Makau on Wednesday referred Thirdway Alliance Party’s petition in support of Parliament dissolution to...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 151 COVID-19 cases from 2,927 samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The health ministry reported 151 additional coronavirus cases in the country over a period of 24 hours lapsing on...

2 hours ago

World

Francis ‘loses patience’ in Vatican corruption fight

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Sep 30 – Pope Francis once likened sorting out the Vatican’s tangled accounts to “cleaning the Sphinx of Egypt...

3 hours ago

County News

Wildlife trafficking suspect Mansour to remain in custody pending extradition case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Mansur Mohammed Surur alias Mansour, a Kenyan suspect wanted by the US government over wildlife trafficking, will remain in...

4 hours ago